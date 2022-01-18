Daily Slop: WFT seeking support for stadium complex in Northern Virginia; Could a healthy Curtis Samuel play Deebo Samuel-type role in 2022?

Washington Football Team seeking support for stadium complex in Northern Virginia - The Washington Post

Washington Football Team officials have been meeting with Virginia legislators to seek support for a plan to build a stadium in Northern Virginia, according to five people with knowledge of the effort.

NFC East's playoff losing streak hits three years after Cowboys, Eagles fall | RSN

The NFC East has struggled in the playoffs the last three years. On Sunday, the Eagles were outclassed and Cowboys' late rally fell short.

NFL will consider instant replay changes, but ‘sky judge’ remains unlikely - The Washington Post

The potential changes could include expanding the range of reviewable plays, covering not only an inadvertent whistle like the one in Saturday's Bengals-Raiders game, but perhaps also roughing-the-passer calls.

Could a healthy Curtis Samuel play Deebo Samuel-type role for Washington in 2022? | RSN

Deebo Samuel's versatility made him one of the NFL's best players this season. Could a healthy Curtis Samuel provide a similar uplift for Washington?

Stephen A. Smith ruthlessly trolls Dallas Cowboys after first round exit | RSN

The ESPN analyst expressed his glee that 'America's Team' was defeated in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

WFT offseason guide: Roster needs, free agents, QB search and more - The Washington Post

The franchise’s third offseason with Coach Ron Rivera is expected to be all about the quarterback position.

Q&A: Ask Barry Svrluga and Nicki Jhabvala about the Washington Football Team’s offseason - The Washington Post

Barry Svrluga and Nicki Jhabvala answer your questions about the Washington Football Team as the franchise braces for an offseason of change on and off the field.

One thing I learned in 2021 about each Washington offensive position group | RSN

Pete Hailey picks out one piece of info he learned this past season about every offensive position group on Washington's roster.