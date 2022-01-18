All aTwitter: 18 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
McKissic is a chain mover & security blanket for the QB. Far more valuable then given credit by some.— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) January 17, 2022
The passing offense went from 248 ypg to 166 ypg when he didn’t play. Scoring went down too@JPFinlayNBCS @kevinsheehanDC @john_keim #Washingtonfootball pic.twitter.com/72v0Jea1hE
With Logan Paulsen. Breaking down the roster, going over the pass rushers (yes, Chase Young); dissecting the rookies; taking a look at some of the draft-eligible QBs. Enjoy. @ESPNRichmond. Follow Logan on IG here: https://t.co/7VEULGn5IS— John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2022
Podcast here: https://t.co/WhqpmLHdW8
Murray's first pick was the result of him waiting too long to throw. This one was a result of him panicking and not letting the screen fully develop. pic.twitter.com/mjnm0vLZI9— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 18, 2022
I legit feel bad for Kyler Murray. He has melted down on national TV with everybody watching. And it's not even all his fault. The whole team is getting worked. But he's just fallen apart. pic.twitter.com/h7Yjimh5kF— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 18, 2022
The stretcher is being brought out for Cardinals safety Budda Baker…— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 18, 2022
Prayers up for him pic.twitter.com/3CyPiZZHlN
Good news… https://t.co/nPGpeL479y— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2022
And speaking of that Mike Shanahan staff:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 18, 2022
Shanahan won two SB rings, is 14th all-time in wins, designed a scheme teams have replicated for years and still copy, and has an absurdly impressive coaching tree. How is he not in the Hall-of-Fame?
Asinine. Front running. Superficial.— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 17, 2022
Thoughts on the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/uh9ewkbdvP
Well Washington fans....today was a good day #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/AOXWviXKsT— WashingtonXUnitz (@Lennyfrigginleo) January 17, 2022
#DakPrescott did a double down on his comments in a follow up question.#DallasCowboys— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/5lIlfSinX4
Nah I’m upset at 14 penalties and an offense that couldn’t piss a drop and only ran the ball 16 Times with the RB’s Miss me with the ref shit. https://t.co/rxuM7oy2Yw— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 17, 2022
How the end of the @dallascowboys game went and what should’ve happened @getupespn @espngreeny @werderedespn pic.twitter.com/Nk4I3XymWp— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022
Every sports head, columnist, media head, broadcaster, radio head, podcaster is really grilling the Cowboys. The Cowboys aren’t helping themselves AT ALL by blaming everyone but themselves for the debacle. pic.twitter.com/zTls6Jlqwc— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 18, 2022
Thank you Cowboys for losing. There’s no mock drafts, name talk, firing coaches or arguing on the #WashingtonFootball timeline. It’s nice. Thanks.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 17, 2022
Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo got excited, didn't let Trent Williams get set on fourth-and-1 penalty. https://t.co/ldykhEw0iQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2022
We saw enough yesterday. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the answer.https://t.co/alguhYTX0i— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) January 17, 2022
This excludes the 6 kneels that Garoppolo took, and counts 2 of his 5 other runs as pass plays (the other 3 were QB sneaks, and counted as runs).— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 17, 2022
Josh Allen: 94.8 PFF Grade in Wild Card Weekend— PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022
That’s the highest single-game grade given to a QB this season pic.twitter.com/pPhIzssZBg
@MikeTanier has the exact balance between poignant criticism and superb snarking skills to make honest assessments. pic.twitter.com/ySxy4lr9gA— Armando Lf (@drats89) January 17, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury entered the 2021 season on the hot seat. With a 1-5 finish after a 10-2 start and a blowout loss in the wild-card round, is he back there? https://t.co/hNLan8D98X— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2022
You don't want to take away too much from one game, but not sure where the Cardinals go from here. The Kliff/Kyler squad is 22-24-1 and other than an 8-1 stretch that looks really fluky, I don't know what Arizona does to get to the next level with these building blocks.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 18, 2022
The Raiders have fired GM Mike Mayock, per @RapSheet.— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2022
The team was 25-24 with one playoff appearance in his three years as general manager. pic.twitter.com/YMLfaW72cn
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders fired GM Mike Mayock. pic.twitter.com/TQWD4eIlYC— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts left the stadium in a walking boot because of an ankle injury he’s been battling for weeks. He’s been able to tolerate the pain caused by damaged ligaments, but he clearly wasn’t 100% like earlier in the season when he was dynamic in the run game.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022
On the Ben Standing podcast— Tyler (@WFTeamer) January 17, 2022
Bring on the Divisional Round pic.twitter.com/ROU3nkPi8x— PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2022
Practice squad contracts expired this morning for non-playoff teams. Veterans who are now free agents include RB Adrian Peterson; WRs Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis; and DBs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Brian Poole, Bradley McDougald, Damon Arnette, D.J. Swearinger and D.J. Hayden.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2022
There’s been a ton of QB movement in CFB over the last few months, but one QB that isn’t going anywhere is @CanesFootball’s Tyler Van Dyke.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 17, 2022
In his final 6 games, Van Dyke was a Top 10 passer & showed the world that Miami has an NFL arm for 2022.@PFF ⤵️https://t.co/oh6toyz2PN
This is wonderful.pic.twitter.com/4bAYUd0EIl— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 17, 2022
Was there anything funnier that happened yesterday than Dallas thinking they got to spot the football— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) January 17, 2022
Happy Birthday, James Earl Jones.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 17, 2022
Born this day 91-years ago… https://t.co/5Xz4atLPOq
Australian farmer Ben Jackson couldn’t attend his Aunt’s funeral due to Covid restrictions.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 16, 2022
So instead he laid out grain for his Sheep in the shape of a heart in order “that she could see it through the clouds”.
❤️
pic.twitter.com/k1x0zE5VRa
