NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Let’s watch some playoff football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend is almost over! We get one more Monday Night Football game and it should be a good between two NFC West rivals. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are visiting Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The series is tied this season with the away team getting the win in both games. The winner of tonight's game moves on to play the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: January 17, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN

Steve Levy (play-by-play)

Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 800) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One

Kevin Kugler (Play-By-Play) Kurt Warner (Analyst) Ross Tucker (Sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | ESPN+

Odds: Rams -3, 49 O/U

Prediction: Rams 27 - Cardinals 23

SB Nation: Revenge of the Birds | Turf Show Times

