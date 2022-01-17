All aTwitter: 17 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"That was the best option ... it's the right decision."— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 17, 2022
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on the QB draw play that ended the game. pic.twitter.com/ZZfnkkiEAa
They got tackled in bounds with 7 seconds left in the game. not by accident. this was the genius plan.— Jim Mullins (@Mullins1067) January 17, 2022
Ref: don't mind me, coming through..! pic.twitter.com/VjbNF2llf2— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 17, 2022
That seems right. The blunder was by the Cowboys, not the officials. They didn't have enough time to run that play without the clock expiring, and you can't spot the ball yourself and then snap it. https://t.co/PMFzVkTJ4l— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 17, 2022
Totally appropriate to ask about the distance of the umpire from the play, which contributes to how much time it takes him to spot the ball, but if the Cowboys were counting on him being a certain distance away in making this play-call, they made a big mistake. https://t.co/QOvRcL8EqS— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 17, 2022
Washington football fans feeling like they just won the Super Bowl— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 17, 2022
Me watching the rest of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/kLTvGZC8jq— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 17, 2022
Teaching my newborn daughter to hate Dallas from an early age pic.twitter.com/i8cRzI5dBz— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 16, 2022
#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.”— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022
First and last time on Nickelodeon for Mike McCarthy?— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 17, 2022
If @DaltonBMiller had his way, that would be a resounding yes. #NFL | #DallasCowboys https://t.co/SDSsdHBvBu
Just glad the Nickelodeon audience got to experience that.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 17, 2022
McCarthy complaining about refs spotting the ball after Dak's slide would be like Shanahan complaining about Trent Williams false start flag on Jimmy G's QB sneak.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 17, 2022
The rules is the rules.
I am, of course, happy that Dallas fans have a reason to piss & moan all offseason
Breaking: Cowboys bringing their own benches to Cancun pic.twitter.com/VGXtkPUqRr— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 17, 2022
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media after tonight’s loss and used the words “extremely” “disappointed” and “surprised” a lot.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 17, 2022
Asked several times about coaching or a possible coaching change, he said he wouldn’t speak on coaching right now. He did not rule it out.
There is no more appropriate way for the Cowboys season to end.— Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) January 17, 2022
There were successes, Micah Parsons chief among them, but this season has to be classed as a failure.
And now Mike McCarthy gets to answer why issues (flags, offense) dating back to October were never rectified?
Yeesh. https://t.co/JiGUtBHAk4— KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 17, 2022
This is a perfect storm, Philly getting rolled and we can enjoy Kerrigan making plays— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) January 16, 2022
Ryan Kerrigan. pic.twitter.com/zEGnCGFYjY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 16, 2022
Andy Reid when he gets a down-and-distance near the goal line that allows him to call a shovel pass for a score. pic.twitter.com/eYUb6dy2UW— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 17, 2022
Nick Allegretti BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
: #PITvsKC on NBC
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sCJppvrRgk
The Chiefs are emptying their playbook tonight pic.twitter.com/F66daNzqIK— PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022
The Chiefs scored so much that they ran out of fireworks— PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022
( : @thekapman) pic.twitter.com/bhtAN7rrKB
During the second half of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo simultaneously has raised his value to both the 49ers and to other teams in the off-season trade market. 49ers would not be where they are today without him.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2022
It’s fun to watch Deebo Samuel with the Niners … quite a versatile weapon. Wonder if that’s something we’ll See next year with Curtis Samuel. (Yes he has to be healthy; I know). Deebo is a little bigger. Curtis faster. Both versatile. Adds a nice dimension to the O. … IF— John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2022
For the first time in his HOF career, Trent Williams experienced what it was like to win a playoff game.— Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 17, 2022
"It's the best feeling in the world." pic.twitter.com/rnFnTjDQTn
He already is— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 17, 2022
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/LJpiKntZ1F— PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he was told the league office would likely put more time on the clock after the QB draw that ended the game. (It didn't.) https://t.co/F4k3l5V9aa— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2022
Referee Jerome Boger and the officials from Saturday’s Raiders-Bengals game are not expected to work again this NFL postseason:https://t.co/oPdfnJxQD7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2022
Yes. That’s a QB for another NFL franchise….shirtless at a Bills game. Your fan base could never. #BillsMafia— Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) January 16, 2022
The legend himself, Fitzmagic. pic.twitter.com/V5brB0TmN0
