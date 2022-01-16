NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Sunday will be a triple header feature two NFC playoffs, and closing out with a big AFC matchup. The Philadelphia barely made it into the playoffs as the 7th seed, and they get to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady will always have a special need to beat the Eagles after they defeated him 4 years ago to get their first and only Lombardi Trophy.
Who: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
When: January 16th, 2022, 1:00 p.m.
TV: FOX
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi(sidelines)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app
Odds: Buccaneers -8, 46 O/U
Prediction: Buccaneers 30 - Eagles 20
