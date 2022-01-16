NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The second game on today’s three game lineup features the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan attempts to get back to the Super Bowl this year, and he’s doing it with a top 10 rushing attack along with the #3 defense in the NFL. The Cowboys are the #3 seed in the NFC, and once again enter the playoffs with a lot of hype behind them. They had the lowest spread of any home team this weekend, and face a tough 49ers team that will attempt to shut down the Cowboys passing attack.
Go 49ers!
Who: San Francisco (10-7) at Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
When: January 16, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
TV: CBS, Paramount +, Nickelodeon
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Amazon Prime Video
Odds: Cowboys -3, 51 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: 49ers 27 - Cowboys 23
