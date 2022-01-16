NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The third game on today’s three game lineup features the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs are the #2 seed in the AFC and are almost two TD favorites at home. The Steelers barely made the playoffs, and are hoping for a miracle run for what is likely to be QB Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.
Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at Kansas City Steelers (12-5)
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
When: January 16, 2020, 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports app
Odds: Chiefs -13, 46 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Steelers 21
