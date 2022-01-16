 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s watch some playoff football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The third game on today’s three game lineup features the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs are the #2 seed in the AFC and are almost two TD favorites at home. The Steelers barely made the playoffs, and are hoping for a miracle run for what is likely to be QB Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at Kansas City Steelers (12-5)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

When: January 16, 2020, 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports app

Odds: Chiefs -13, 46 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Steelers 21

SB Nation: Behind the Steel Curtain | Arrowhead Pride

