All aTwitter: 16 January 2022

I'm told Dan and Tanya Snyder, as well as Jason Wright, will all be in person at FedEx Field for this. Not a remote broadcast or anything.



That's very good. https://t.co/EyKsUdikEl — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 14, 2022

Jon Allen finished 8th in All-Pro Voting. While the voting is subjective, it does show the quality of interior lineman in the league.Something to consider before dishing out top 5 $ to Payne. No, I’m not a DP hater. But we’ve gotta be realistic w/what these guys are. I’m guilty 2 — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) January 14, 2022

This week's guest on Hang Time:



The one...



The only...





— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 14, 2022

The Washington Football Team's search for talent continues today at the @hula_bowl. I'm told GM Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney are among those expected to attend the annual college all-star game. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 15, 2022

I love the throwback team names such as "Hogs" being floated around the internet. However, this team seems like it's trying to capture a new audience that's never seen it win before not reignite the flames of the past. — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 16, 2022

The 500 RedWolves fans outside the Today Show studio Feb 2nd ready to protest the new name. Not realizing they are announcing it remote pic.twitter.com/6CTw2dAf6d — Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) January 14, 2022

Question to Deebo Samuel: “If you were to meet someone and they asked you what position you played, what would you say?”



Answer: “Wide back. Wide receiver playing running back.”



All Pro Wide Back. pic.twitter.com/qEZqGO2AF1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2022

Little nugget I heard: Daniel Jones was one of a few players (Logan Ryan, David Sills) to attend the gathering Joe Judge had at his house for his staff on Wednesday night. Jones will be on his third head coach and fourth OC in Year 4. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 14, 2022

Nick Sirianni explaining how he learned from Larry Kehres (his college coach at Mount Union) that rain/wet field favors the passing game: pic.twitter.com/89zaMIqNfo — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 14, 2022

Coaching Searches Starting To Come Into Focus https://t.co/VvJ4GIIjwT pic.twitter.com/SGdPGhEBkO — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 16, 2022

Watson, I’m told, spends part of his off-season in NYC and has established business connections and friendships there as well. All of which he feels, understandably so, will be advantageous while playing for the #Giants. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2022

A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/PZNAKsnY81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2022

This is where the NFL is putting the inadvertent whistle play. pic.twitter.com/MEP5gBvy6d — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 15, 2022

Mac Jones trying to listen to Josh McDaniels, but too fascinated looking at his own breath: pic.twitter.com/pwZUFxz6sV — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 16, 2022

Allen: "It took about 3.5, 4 minutes for them to finally put it up on the screen after we kicked the PAT, where I was like, 'holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 16, 2022

The Buffalo Bills just had the NFL’s first ever perfect offensive game.



No punts. No picks. No fumbles lost. No field goals. All touchdowns on every single drive until the kneel downs.



And they did it against a top five defense. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2022

Bills punter Matt Haack made his #NFLPlayoffs debut tonight.



He did not punt. pic.twitter.com/OSX5YI7mfi — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

A Bills fan dusted off a Tom Brady-era tradition on Saturday night, throwing a certain foreign object onto the field during a game against the Patriots. https://t.co/cY8yPdLU7x — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2022

Exactly why passer rating is a silly statistic that is hardly relatable or understandable. https://t.co/DWscncZPTp — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 16, 2022

The Sopranos premiered 23-years ago today….this was how HBO advertised it in NYC pic.twitter.com/xTx7OVfm7O — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 11, 2022

