Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

These five Washington players were the team's biggest overperformers in 2021 | RSN

Certain players defied preseason expectations for Washington this season.

'Jugs machine' kicks, refined technique give WFT's Joey Slye a leg up for 2022 | RSN

Joey Slye connected on all 12 of his field goal attempts this season.

Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

Cosmi made an immediate first impression during his rookie season and held his own against quality pass-rushers. Now he's ready to take all the lessons he learned and se them to improve this offseason.

Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

Holcomb took over as the play-caller on the field once Jon Bostic was lost to injury for the season. Having the extra responsibility helped give him grow as a leader and a playmaker.

Top offensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn’t go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera’s second season. Here’s a look at some of the top offensive highlights from the season.

Pursuing Deshaun Watson would present complications for Washington, Ron Rivera | RSN

Washington needs a QB and Deshaun Watson is a terrific one, but how could Watson fit in with Ron Rivera's culture rebuild?

2022 NFL Mock Draft: New Giants brass replaces Daniel Jones with top-five QB, Jets get Zach Wilson another WR - CBSSports.com

Washington went the veteran free-agent route last year, and to no fault of its own, it completely backfired with Ryan Fitzpatrick suffering a season-ending injury in the first half of Week 1. Taylor Heinicke performed extremely well considering where he was a little more than a year ago (his couch), but he is a sturdy backup -- not a starter. However, the free-agent quarterback market isn't much better, so Ron Rivera and Co. go with Corral, a dual-threat playmaker who improved his pocket presence and decision-making at Ole Miss this past season.

Key dates for Washington's 2022 offseason

Here's a look at what Washington fans can look forward to in the coming weeks and months of the 2022 offseason.

Washington to host ‘Park-N-Party’ at FedEx Field celebrating name reveal | RSN

The Washington Football Team plans to celebrate its new name announcement with fans by hosting a tailgate event outside FedEx Field on Feb. 4.

Vikings ask to interview Catherine Raiche for open GM job - The Washington Post

It is believed that Raiche, a former assistant GM in the CFL, would be the first woman to be formally interviewed for a GM job in the NFL.

Washington Football: Who Stays, Who Goes - WFT Roster Talk | Rated Redskins Radio

A look at WFT's upcoming free agents to be and who I think they should bring back.