 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Let’s watch some playoff football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The first game on today’s two game lineup features the 4th and 5th seeds from the AFC. The Raiders closed out that 2021-22 NFL regular season last Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in a thriller that went down to the last seconds of overtime. They have a significant rest disadvantage against the Bengals who rested several starters including QB Joe Burrow.

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Where: Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

When: January 15, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play announcer), Drew Brees (game analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 806) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Peacock | Fubo.TV | NBC Sports App | Yahoo Sports app

Odds: Bengals -5 1/2, 48 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bengals 34 - Raiders 30

SB Nation: Silver and Black Pride | Cincy Jungle

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...