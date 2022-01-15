NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The first game on today’s two game lineup features the 4th and 5th seeds from the AFC. The Raiders closed out that 2021-22 NFL regular season last Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in a thriller that went down to the last seconds of overtime. They have a significant rest disadvantage against the Bengals who rested several starters including QB Joe Burrow.
Who: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Where: Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati, OH
When: January 15, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play announcer), Drew Brees (game analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 806) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Peacock | Fubo.TV | NBC Sports App | Yahoo Sports app
Odds: Bengals -5 1/2, 48 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bengals 34 - Raiders 30
SB Nation: Silver and Black Pride | Cincy Jungle
