NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The last game on today’s two game lineup features a tie breaking rematch between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The team’s are 1-1 this year with the visiting team winning both times. Buffalo is looking to shake the Belichick curse this year and finally return to the big game. New England is led by rookie QB Mac Jones, and one of the best defense in the NFL.

Who: New England Patriots (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Where: Bills Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

When: January 15, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

Ian Eagle (play-by-play)

Charles Davis (analyst)

Evan Washburn (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 803) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 821) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app

Odds: Bills -4 1/2, 44 O/U

Prediction: Patriots 23 - Bills 20

SB Nation: Pats Pulpit | Buffalo Rumblings

