Key offseason dates from now to the Draft

January

Jan 17: Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2022 College Draft will be sent to clubs on Jan. 21.

Jan 28: HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama

February

Feb 2: The name reveal

Washington will unveil its new name and logo during The Today Show, and there will be public statements (but no Q&A) by the Snyders. Jason Wright will also speak.

Feb 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Feb 4: Parties to “celebrate” the new name of the Washington franchise will be held at FedEx Field and other selected venues.

Feb 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

Feb 6: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. Jonathan Allen and Brandon Scherff will represent Washington in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Feb. 19 HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

March

Mar 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mar 8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Mar 14-16: Legal Tampering Period

Beginning at 12:00 noon, NY time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., NY time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., NY time, on March 16.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., NY time, on March 16.

Mar 16: Start of the 2022 League Year

The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Mar 27-30: Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

April

Apr 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

Apr 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

Apr 22: Deadline for restricted free agents (RFAs) to sign offer sheets.

Apr 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

April 27-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada.