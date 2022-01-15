All aTwitter: 15 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Here’s what a #wft matte/satin burgundy helmet and a glossy “gold” helmet would look like. Have a good Monday. @Fsmoot21SeanT #nfl @addicted2helmet @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/bVN8ziAvVd— Steve (@DC_STEVE) July 19, 2021
Someone check in on me after 2.2.22 when there's nothing left to design. pic.twitter.com/A1zb0Or84S— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 14, 2022
I wonder if we will see Dan Snyder on the Today show during the name reveal. I feel like he would want to avoid that spotlight, but it’s a historic day for our franchise. Plus I heard if Dan sees his shadow on Groundhog Day it’s 6 more years of hell #WashingtonFootball— WFT (@_mattschoen_) January 14, 2022
Dan and Tanya Snyder will be live at FedExField for this name-change event and make remarks, I'm told, but will not take questions from reporters. https://t.co/s7gjEaD9lf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 14, 2022
The specifics of the "Today" show announcement had never been specified. Always seemed logical that some portion of the reveal would occur locally rather than occurring in a New York studio. But, you never know. Now we do, ish.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 14, 2022
Also Jason Wright and the PR team seem like really smart people. So I’m sure they know you CANNOT have fans present for the unveiling of your new Name/Brand.— Donnell (@D_Wright_One) January 14, 2022
Have you seen fans when a team drafts a player other than who they want at the NFL Draft?
Picture that times 100
Washington’s 2021 schedule was the most difficult in the NFL. https://t.co/aWqQO8J9vI— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 15, 2022
AP First Team All-Pro:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2022
QB: Rodgers
RB: Taylor
WR: Adams, Kupp
TE: Andrews
T: Williams, Wirfs
G: Bitonio, Martin
C: Kelce
DE: Watt, Garrett
DT: Donald, Heyward
LB: Parsons, Leonard, D. Campbell
CB: Diggs, Ramsey
S: Byard, Poyer, Baker
K: Tucker
P Cole
KR Berrios
PR Duvernay
No players on the Washington Football Team were selected to the All-Pro team this season, as selected by @AP_Sports voters.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 14, 2022
G Brandon Scherff, a 2020 All-Pro, and DT Jonathan Allen received votes.
The Washington Football Team has only had one first-team All-Pro player in the entire Dan Snyder era.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 14, 2022
(Brandon Scherff, last year)
Yes, Washington got screwed by the refs a handful of times this year (because the refs were really bad all year) but for the "THE LEAGUE IS OUT TO GET THEM" crowd, WFT had 35 first downs via opposing penalties in 2021. That was the fifth-highest number in the NFL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 14, 2022
NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington, Terry McLaurin https://t.co/LXCyKsmNtB #NFL pic.twitter.com/QVBcnCDeFS— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 14, 2022
Jameis in some unofficial WolfHog Commanders’ gear pic.twitter.com/5rTalwr9HG— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 14, 2022
The new #texans coach is walking into:— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2022
- 2021 Record: 4-13 (3rd in AFC South)
- QB: Davis Mills
- 2022 Pro Bowl Selections: N/A
- 2021 Total Offense Rank: Last
- 2021 Total Defense Rank: 31st
- 2022 Draft Capital: 3rd, 37th, 68th & 80th overall selections
Kelly Stafford the wife of #Ramshouse QB Matthew Stafford has a message for Rams fans this Monday nite:— Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) January 12, 2022
“Please Don’t sell your tickets to AZ fans” pic.twitter.com/KyNaBIjaui
“If the accuser were to accept, they would then agree to dismiss the pending civil suit within 24 hours and adhere to strict confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses contained in the agreement.”— Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) January 14, 2022
Yet, CIVIL settlement can not prevent CRIMINAL charges.https://t.co/wRSYjbB5LF
The Texans interviewed former Dolphins HC Brian Flores today for their vacant head coach position, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/nDmnYz2Idb— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 15, 2022
January 14, 2022
Chad Muma— steve (@StevieWFT) January 14, 2022
• engineering major
• former safety
• instinctive with great awareness in space
• navigates through muddy box with instinct and physicality
• can cover flats
• good hands, disrupts passing lanes
• MIKE and WILL
• three downs
• football bloodlines
Just a guy on a beach somewhere in the Caribbean, stalking my wife and not worrying about who will be the next Washington QB (at least not this week ) pic.twitter.com/jnH4PYvJ7O— Al Bundy jr. (@Polkhighgreat) January 14, 2022
January 14th, 2006: @BenjaminSWatson chases down Champ Bailey #nfl pic.twitter.com/QHtQwz9Q1x— Boston Sports Throwback (@BOSthrowback) January 14, 2022
Boehly, Kang Standoff Over D.C. Team Sale Heads to League Office https://t.co/UKxQSc0BjL via @sportico #SportsBiz— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) January 14, 2022
