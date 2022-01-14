All aTwitter: 14 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
WANNA GET NUTS!? LETS GET NUTS! pic.twitter.com/oSWJAVcDkV— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 11, 2022
The Washington Football Team announced it will celebrate its new name with fans in the DMV two days after revealing the name … in New York. pic.twitter.com/U2bO27820O— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 13, 2022
We want to celebrate our brand reveal with you‼️— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 13, 2022
Come out to @FedExField on 2⃣.4⃣.2⃣2⃣ to start our new era!
@budlight
Repost from @washingtonnfl— Brian Mitchell (@BMitchliveNBCS) January 14, 2022
•
The past and present are ready for 2.2.22 https://t.co/P0rAaBKCkK
I don’t understand why the WFT name change has to be about deceiving the fan base? The Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Guardians during the middle of the season and it was a news story for a day and everybody moved on.— Cody Bet$ (@CodyShook_) January 13, 2022
Ron wants us to hold expectations, and I agree, be reasonable in what to expect.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) January 12, 2022
That said, I don't think anyone was being unreasonable in expecting a defense loaded with 1st round picks and quality veterans should not have been the massive total failure that it was.
I can't stop looking at the comparison of @WashingtonNFL's offensive stats from last year and this year. They basically had identical numbers in the majority of categories. (One extra game). pic.twitter.com/27r810AkEE— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 13, 2022
Landon Collins celebrated his birthday with WJ3, Daron, Settle, Bobby McCain, Danny Johnson, RSJ and Deshazor Everett among others. You can see that Everett is wearing a boot, presumably an injury from his recent accident. Good to see him out though pic.twitter.com/AXnS30whlm— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 13, 2022
Some well deserved love for @Wash_PR in the @PFWAwriters January newsletter. Tough year in Washington but the PR staff is top notch pic.twitter.com/QTryrtJZxA— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 14, 2022
Ereck Flowers 2021 Highlights | Best Guard In NFL #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/n8PZ2QIOMn— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) January 14, 2022
More fun facts: of the top 8 QBs in ANY/A in 2021, 6 of them were taken outside of the top 20 picks, with 4 in the 3rd round or later.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 13, 2022
Meanwhile, of the bottom 10 QBs in ANY/A, 8 of them were taken in the top 11 (which includes Fields and Roethlisberger at 11).
This is absolutely ridiculous. Enough said and I will let you fill in the blanks. ♂️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/qp7WwZ49P3— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 13, 2022
Alabama OC Bill O'Brien is scheduled to interview today for Jaguars HC job.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022
Jaguars scheduled to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for HC Friday, and Colts DC Matt Eberflus Saturday.
Already interviewed Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore
Another guy that was here in Washington....that was smarter than 99.5% of us & will be a head coach shortly.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) January 13, 2022
Had some good chats/laughs w/ Mike McDaniel over the years. https://t.co/cWaB9VjClo
“Thank you now get the hell out.” https://t.co/YISNeMjtex— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 14, 2022
Statement from David Culley following his firing: "I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough"https://t.co/ab4nLPW1Li pic.twitter.com/kTpLrTfOfe— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 14, 2022
All things considered David Culley did a good job w the mess that was Houston.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 13, 2022
Hey, At least Culley is still getting his $22 million lol pic.twitter.com/8rXIPuX0PA— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 14, 2022
Texans Also Fired OC Tim Kelly, Want QB Coach Pep Hamilton As Next OC https://t.co/OzajX0L8Ba #Texans pic.twitter.com/rtdglgekV0— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 14, 2022
Texans GM Nick Caserio explains decision to part ways with HC David Culley: "While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward"https://t.co/ab4nLPW1Li pic.twitter.com/N6gh9i7IPr— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 14, 2022
Just embarrassing what the Texans did to David Culley. Someone is going to take that job b/c it’s one of 32 but that organization is just ridiculous— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 13, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: After the #Texans moved on from coach David Culley, #Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo has emerged as a name to watch. pic.twitter.com/tb3VTUYkFZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2022
Three seasons in a row, losing to Washington led to a coach’s firing. https://t.co/mELCB5XrGB— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 13, 2022
John Mara says this is the most embarrassed he's ever been of the Giants as an organization.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/yiJFBmdzJo
Now that Joe Judge is out as #NYGiants head coach, what’s next for #TogetherBlue?@Ian_OConnor explained the possibilities for us Wednesday:#NFL pic.twitter.com/Yz2nuJ4urB— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 12, 2022
Joe Judge is getting $15 million over the next three years to not coach the Giants so, yes, getting fired is a proper cause for a lot of pizza and beer. https://t.co/DW75qycIgo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 13, 2022
Jim irsay looking like he runs a car dealership that cater’s specifically to superheroes pic.twitter.com/DBGCuXHf33— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 13, 2022
With a new HC and new GM coming to Chicago, and no first round picks, I could see Justin Fields being a surprise trade candidate this offseason.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 13, 2022
How much would the Bears gets in a Fields trade is a very interesting question to consider. Along with who might want him.
Would be wild if Miami firing Brian Flores keeps Deshaun Watson in Houston once the Texans hire Brian Flores.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 13, 2022
Most combined tackles this season:— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 13, 2022
Foyesade Oluokun - 192
Jordyn Brooks - 184
Bobby Wagner - 170
CJ Mosley - 168
Roquan Smith - 163
Denzel Perryman - 154
De’Vondre Campbell - 146
Kyzir White - 144
Eric Kendricks - 143
Cole Holcomb - 142
Amari Cooper was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by attending a Dallas Mavericks game last week and not wearing a mask, according to a source.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 13, 2022
Amazing how much jersey sales move week-to-week in the NFL - unlike any other sport! Who you think ends up #1?? Here’s how the top jerseys ranked each week all season. Playoffs are upon us…best time of the year! Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/4y4NprljXf— Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 13, 2022
Not pictured: Australian Punters absolutely dominating the NCAA + NFL. pic.twitter.com/Yl9NwMT7Kb— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 13, 2022
Loading comments...