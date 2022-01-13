Daily Slop: Antonio Gibson’s growth among WFT’s reasons for optimism in 2022; Martin Mayhew sets stage for Brandon Scherff’s exit

Antonio Gibson's growth among Washington's reasons for optimism in 2022 - Washington Blog- ESPN

The running back, who has improved his patience, vision and toughness, says "it's all coming together" after rushing for 146 yards vs. the Giants.

What went wrong for Washington Football Team in 2021 - The Washington Post

A disappointing defensive line and inconsistent quarterback play were part of what led to Washington not meeting expectations.

Ron Rivera will focus on franchise quarterback in third offseason with Washington Football Team - The Washington Post

At the start of a Washington offseason expected to be all about the quarterback, Coach Ron Rivera insisted every option is on the table.

Washington's O-Line loves blocking for Antonio Gibson

Gibson has made steady improvement over the past two years since transitioning to the running back position, and his offensive line has been more than happy to open lanes for him.

Martin Mayhew sets stage for Brandon Scherff's exit: Washington made 'every effort' to get deal done - Washington Times

During a season-ending press conference Tuesday, general manager Martin Mayhew made an interesting comment regarding Scherff's future in Washington -- one that hearkened back to Bruce Allen's famous "Kurt" press conference in 2017 after negotiations with Kirk Cousins broke down.

'It clicked': Antonio Gibson's Week 18 performance showed his potential | RSN

Antonio Gibson's Week 18 performance against the Giants was encouraging for where his career is headed.

Washington's running game provides blueprint for future success

Washington put a heavier emphasis on its running game at the midway point of the season before injuries and COVID-19 cases disrupted those plans. Ron Rivera is hoping to get back to that heading into 2022.

Ron Rivera thinks 'out of whack' expectations influenced Washington's defensive line | RSN

Ron Rivera gave his assessment Tuesday of what prevented Washington's defensive line from having a better season.

Ron Rivera won't address Deshaun Watson directly, but doesn't rule out trade for Houston QB | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded this offseason, but 22 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Ron Rivera says 'relax' about Terry McLaurin’s future: ‘Let us do our job’ | RSN

Washington head coach Ron Rivera insisted on the Sports Junkies that the team will do “everything we can” to extend Terry McLaurin.

Chase Young provides update on recovery, feels like he's "making great progress"

Young, who suffered a knee injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke to the media Monday afternoon and said he feels himself improving every day.

Terry McLaurin in line for contract extension. Will Washington pay up? - Washington Times

As the topic of a contract extension for Terry McLaurin was brought up again, Ron Rivera didn't want to tip his hand. The Washington coach joked that the wide receiver's agent would no doubt be listening to what he had to say. Rivera appeared to be cognizant of the possibility of giving away negotiating leverage through the press.

What we've learned about the Washington Football Team's plans, Part 1: The QB situation, Brandon Scherff and more – The Athletic

What Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew said — and what we read between the lines — about Washington's blueprint for a critical offseason.

How to watch 2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Date, location, streaming, rosters, schedule | RSN

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.