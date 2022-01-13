All aTwitter: 13 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington has activated DT David Bada off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have signed him to a Reserve/Futures contract. — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 12, 2022

2.2.22 can’t get here soon enough pic.twitter.com/s9aiFWFPev — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 13, 2022

I'm hog'd out. Credit to @chuckg716 for this one.



This the best Hog one, btw. pic.twitter.com/lnd3v4bIwX — Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 12, 2022

WANT YOUR "COOL" HOG!? HERE'S YOUR COOL HOG! pic.twitter.com/IfgaFsEboG — Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 12, 2022

Names sources have confirmed it will be: Commanders, Admirals & Hogs — Dre (@DCSportsDre) January 12, 2022

#WashingtonFootball's offensive line has been ranked No. 6 for the 2021 regular season by @PFF.#WFT OL per ESPN was No. 9 in Team Pass-Block Win Rate & No. 1 in Team Run-Block Win Rate.



Great work by John Matsko & his players, especially given all of the injuries & absences. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 12, 2022

If you have great pass protection, you are either in the playoffs or are the Washington Football Team pic.twitter.com/ULzk7eWNPl — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 12, 2022

Check out my IG https://t.co/izw7L1d3Md for some run block highlights! pic.twitter.com/snxjMOIyNy — Weston Schweitzer (@WSchweitzer71) January 12, 2022

BECAUSE EVERYONE IS SICK OF SEEING OUR #1 WR UNDERTHROWN WHEN HE’S WIDE OPEN OR SUBJECTED TO INJURY ON HOSPITAL BALLS!!!!! https://t.co/4IpCUAcRc0 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 12, 2022

Love this snippet from @davidaldridgedc in his article for the Athletic.



I agree. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/W68Qsz6OS1 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 12, 2022

Fun fact: Terry McLaurin was one of only three receivers to play at least 1,000 snaps in 2021. The other two were Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson. https://t.co/5bT0B4VO2E — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 13, 2022

Antonio Gibson had a solid year but i think next year he takes it to the next Level #WashingtonFootball



2021 Highlights : https://t.co/OlDAHXRk9l pic.twitter.com/lvtWfOY6tm — SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) January 12, 2022

imagine a player getting a pick 6, recognizing you on the sideline, pointing you out to the team, them all coming to celebrate to your camera specifically…..just for another shooter to run onto the field in front of you an act like it was for them — emilee** (@emfails) January 12, 2022

Jets’ OT Morgan Moses underwent a second opinion on his knee after injuring it Sunday, and doctors determined his MCL was intact before he passed his exit physical with the team, per source. Moses now heads to free agency not having missed a game since 2015. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

From @GMFB: As the #Giants start their GM search - Joe Schoen of the #Bills and Adrian Wilson of the #AZCardinals are today -- they do so with a clean slate. Coach Joe Judge was fired yesterday. pic.twitter.com/H7P4QQGxof — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

From NFL Now: The #Broncos will likely be for sale soon, with a new owner potentially coming before the season. pic.twitter.com/ukQSSwzGYU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

#BroncosCountry; watch this ownership situation like a damn hawk. Vet every single name you hear associated with a bid like you're the best the FBI ever had. If there are red flags, *make your voices heard tirelessly*. Don't just stand on the sidelines watching. Trust us on this. — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) January 12, 2022

A new twist to the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VxYZnf6rfc — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 11, 2022

Interesting TV stat about NFL viewership: The 2021 NFL regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers (TV+Digital) – the highest regular season average since 2015. NFL games during the 2021 season ranked 91 of the top 100 telecasts on TV. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2022

During the 2021 NFL regular season, NFL games ranked as 91 of the top 100 telecasts on TV, including each of the top 16, and 48 of the top 50. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

HALF of the @NFL playoff bracket didn’t make it in 2020.



At least 4 “new” teams have made the playoffs for 32 straight years.



A tradition truly unlike any other. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 12, 2022

I was curious about QB/o-line combos, so I looked up the % of dropbacks each QB took behind their most common o-line.



Definitely think this helps explain some overachievers (Falcons) and underachievers (Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/0lReRRgtkj — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) January 11, 2022

Most consistent. Most snaps with the same lineup left to right. affected by injury/covid/etc. each instance of change lowers the “most common” percentile. Josh Allen had 22% as his most common, so he had at least 5 different OL combinations, but likely double or more than that — b2b AFCE Champs (@joeyhanover) January 12, 2022

Has success rate dropped with more attempts? Not exactly



4th-and-1: second highest in last decade

4th-and-2: in line with last decade

4th-and-3 (small sample): second lowest in last decade



h/t @R_Thaler and others pic.twitter.com/zk4gEKJiH7 — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) January 12, 2022

If they are so smart why did they fire Brian Flores https://t.co/nTQ6bQTwgF — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) January 12, 2022

And this is how the set looked in the second episode. Really amazing the technology they have now to transform a parking lot into another world. pic.twitter.com/nogqfBZKgZ — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 12, 2022

Led Zeppelin released their debut self titled album 53 years ago today….featuring classics like “Good Times Bad Times” “Dazed and Confused” and “Communication Breakdown”…enjoy this kid smashing the drums on Good Times Bad Times pic.twitter.com/tg9TdA4Ozb — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 12, 2022

Ronnie Spector, leader of The Ronnettes and singer of classics, “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You”, and “Sleigh Ride” among others — passed away today at the age of 78. An icon.



RIP, Ronnie…pic.twitter.com/tnfMjqAQey — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 13, 2022

This is how scallops swim.



Credit: Jules Caseypic.twitter.com/9B88Mlw11b — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 11, 2022

