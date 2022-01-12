All aTwitter: 12 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The Washington Football Team announced the following moves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
* Signed CB Corn Elder and RB Jonathan Williams to contract extensions.
* Signed FB Alex Armah and RB Reggie Bonnafon to Reserve/Future contracts:
The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants twice this season. It is the first time since 2011 that Washington swept their season series against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/iBuyqWZdf2— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) January 11, 2022
loved watching #WashingtonFootball DE Bunmi Rotimi make the most of his opportunity here in Washington early, but love him even more after watching this TikTok his girlfriend made of his journey pic.twitter.com/FIdzfWtkdy— Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) January 11, 2022
Can #WashingtonFootball fans give some love to John Bates?— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) January 5, 2022
✅1st in the NFL in @PFF Run Blocking Grade for TEs
✅12.8 Yards Per Reception (9th in the NFL for TEs)
13th most receiving yards among rookie WRs & TEs
Not bad for a day 3 rookie with limited college production. pic.twitter.com/vDxEMbovOB
Don’t be a fan later… Year 1 in the books ✅ pic.twitter.com/fRUEAJcJ6u— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) January 10, 2022
Head coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew made it VERY CLEAR,— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 11, 2022
THEY’RE GOING TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET A QUARTERBACK #WashingtonFootball
.@JunksRadio: “Could this organization go after Deshaun Watson?”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera: “This organization will be able to do what it needs to do, OK? And that’s all I’m going to say on that.”
Ron Rivera on the QB search. Says all options opened, meaning those on the roster, trade, free agent, and the draft. Could add a vet and rookie together.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
As for winning juicing attendance, the @JunksRadio note that could be slow to develop with a rookie QB.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Rivera: "Maybe, maybe not." Cites 2004 rookie Ben Roethlisberger as an example of a team winning with a rookie QB.
Rivera continues: "Come February 2nd... we're going forward. Don't hold me back. ... Let me go forward. Let's get past and beyond stuff. ... We're going to try to do it the right way. Whatever we do, we're going to do it because we believe it's what right for our football team."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera jokes about drafting a rookie QB, "If we draft him, are you guys going to be patient enough to give me two seasons?"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
I think it was a joke anyway.
Ron Rivera said he thinks Jamin Davis belongs at OLB in a 4-3.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
WFT Martin Mayhew said of Brandon Scherff: "Fans should know we made every effort to get something done and we'll continue to work on that. We made an offer for him to be the highest paid offensive guard in the history of the NFL. We'll keep that dialogue to see where things go."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera declined to address whether staff changes are coming this offseason.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Obviously, with Watson, there’s far more than just “character concerns” going on here. A lot of allegations and lawsuits on going. But sure didn’t sound like that would stop Washington from at least checking out that option.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2022
Rivera said he won't be at the "Today" show reveal on 2/2. That's also during Senior Bowl week, which is where I'd expect Washington's one football voice to be since several projected 1st round quarterbacks will be. https://t.co/z84KgCLV0j— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera tells @JunksRadio he expects Chase Young will attend OTAs.: "Oh, yeah. I do." https://t.co/1hqP5IMvEn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Rivera is asked about the McLaurin deal. Jokingly scolds @JunksRadio for putting him on the spot. Says McLaurin's agent listens to the show and doesn't want to provide him with negotiating ammo. Then relents.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
"I love Terry. We're going to do everything we can (to keep him)." https://t.co/OCnOZy7GEV
Ron Rivera said they've had internal discussion about Terry McLaurin. Without providing specifics, he stressed that McLaurin is an important piece of the team's future and they want to get something done.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
(McLaurin has one year left on his rookie deal.)
Rivera said the team is considering hiring a new head athletic trainer. Ryan Vermillion remains on administrative leave because of a DEA investigation. Washington needs help in this area when it comes to the full evaluation of prospects this offseason.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Not the year we wanted but we continued to battle through so many things on and off the field. Just wanted to take a second to say thank you for all of the support this season for our team and me personally. I appreciate it! Season 3 loading PC: @allproreels #nfl #womeninfootball pic.twitter.com/xNsA1c0pBj— Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) January 10, 2022
I think if they land a really good QB, offense is pretty solid. OL is good even if the lose Scherff, I think WRs are much better if Samuel is back healthy and Brown steps forward in year 2. Definitely need a Mike LB and LB depth. S is fine if McCain comes back. CB is interesting— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2022
Lay’s grew potatoes in fields mixed with the grounds from @FedExField!— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 11, 2022
Visit @LAYS to find out how you can win this limited edition bag‼️ pic.twitter.com/G0oUPSaslX
You’re invited! pic.twitter.com/NGNRIs9FEP— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 11, 2022
Joe Judge was a 38-year-old first-time head coach. He was saddled with one of the worst GMs in recent history in Dave Gettleman (see: the results) and got fired after 2 years primarily because they lost final 6 games w/no QB + things started falling apart. Amazing, vicious cycle.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2022
Y’all remember that time Joe Judge tried to sneak diss Washington but then got fired after losing to them in the same week?— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) January 11, 2022
Good ass times
Goodnight New York pic.twitter.com/Gxqt6FIRr5— FGB (@FiftyGutBlog) January 11, 2022
Joe Judge being fired is the worst #WashingtonFootball news of the off-season and it's only the 2nd day— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) January 11, 2022
Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams and Daniel Jones celebrate Joe Judge’s firing pic.twitter.com/FrC6z6j9SZ— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 11, 2022
Giants are gonna fire Joe Judge, hire Brian Flores and get Deshaun Watson. Watch.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 11, 2022
Dan Snyder: "I won't sell."— Jim Burnetti (@JBurnetti) January 12, 2022
Rest of the NFC East: pic.twitter.com/EfaHN3eybo
The Texans are continuing to evaluate the performance of David Culley and the coaching staff, according to a source. They may not finalize their decision until Thursday or Friday.— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 11, 2022
Culley did all that could be expected of him.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 11, 2022
And c'mon, what are the #Texans seriously "evaluating" over the next 3 days that they could not evaluate over the last 3 months? (Besides Flores' potential interest?) https://t.co/N9C4uMTmhW
Since 2014, when Rex Ryan was fired by the Jets, there have been a combined SEVEN coach searches between the two New York teams. Four for the Giants and three for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/IA9DE3Y5W3— Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 12, 2022
State of the NFL hiring/firing cycle:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022
7 head coaching jobs open, 21 candidates requested for interviews
3 GM jobs open, 13 candidates requested for interviews
And we're still less than 48 hours removed from the end of the regular season.
Giants - HC and GM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022
Bears - HC and GM
Vikings - HC and GM
Dolphins - HC
Broncos - HC
Jaguars - HC
Raiders - HC
So far.
Turf fields are appealing but they are not beneficial for our bodies at all— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) January 11, 2022
Here's more options. In the video they share a black helmet with a black face mask. @Gcarmi21 pic.twitter.com/FxSKF7uRGE— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 11, 2022
At the end of Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s press conference, Nick Saban stops them from getting up to say: “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game.”— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022
He finishes by stating how proud he is of those two players.
What it’s all about ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VTeiaeDzeB
NFL meeting week 18 pic.twitter.com/wmf36rL8aO— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 11, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...