Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink Again?!?

The last time we were able to gather and discuss the Washington Football Team and the season, it was a Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles and hope sprang eternal. Our playoff fate was in our hands, and the world seemed a slightly more forgiving place. Since then, the basement has been shut down with covid outbreaks and protocol guidelines. Thankfully, we’re back to full strength health wise, though missing a man tonight (Tim). More than that...it is still Victory Tuesday, and that is how we are getting things started.

The Giants game notwithstanding, there are plenty of topics to queue up this evening, and I thought we would start with the psychological stuff. Like, “Rank your frustration with this season against past seasons,” and, “What is your confidence level in the core of this team after two years of the Rivera Rebuild?”

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us sort through these very familiar feelings. We’re live around 9PM EST:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done. All of this on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Football Team podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (at 9:00 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!