Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about this season, the draft, QBs, and Washington’s future

Quarterback search:
Ron Rivera says the team will look at "all avenues" for the quarterback position this offseason. He said that "nothing is out of the question," including adding a veteran and a rookie.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 11, 2022
Head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew are addressing the media. On addressing the quarterback position, Rivera said the team starts with its evaluations of what they have on the roster. In a general sense, nothing is out of the question yet.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
Rivera says "nothing is out of the question" when it comes to QB and that includes perhaps acquiring a veteran and a young passer— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera: "Our personnel is more than good enough" to succeed if Washington can land the answer at QB. That guy "elevates the play of people around him"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 11, 2022
Rookie QB:
Ron Rivera asked if turning to a rookie QB is the best option in Year 3: "As we go through the process, if we believe that's the best option, absolutely ... whether it's a rookie QB, a free-agent QB, a QB on the roster, a trade. We're going to look at everything."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera said if they draft a quarterback, he feels they have the pieces in place around him. "If we do that, we're going to play him."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
Upgrading the roster:
Rivera said the team feels very good about the roster, although there are "certainly" some spots they would like to upgrade.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
11th overall pick:
Washington has the 11th pick in the draft, but Rivera and Mayhew both said that it's not necessarily about where you pick, but the evaluations you make to pick the right person and make the right decisions— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
Coaching staff changes:
Ron Rivera reiterated he's not going to talk about potential staff changes.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 11, 2022
Dan Snyder:
Asked Ron Rivera if he has or when he expects to speak with Dan and Tanya Snyder about the overall situation with the Washington Football Team. Says he hasn't but anticipates that's coming. It's their team, after all.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2022
Assembling and maintaining the roster:
Rivera said he appreciated the efforts the front office staff made to put together the roster. There were some things that came up they could not foresee, but the players fought hard to the end.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
Running more:
Rivera said the team ran the ball six more times than their average during its four game win streak. It put the team in better position in several factors, and it's evidence to him that if the team can get everyone back and healthy, he feels confident about what they can do— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
Head Athletic Trainer:
Ron Rivera said they are considering bringing in a full-time head athletic trainer. They turned to temporary options during the season when Ryan Vermillion was placed on admin leave because of an ongoing DEA investigation.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera says Washington has to consider a new athletic trainer this offseason. Still no resolution with the Ryan Vermillion situation, "going forward we most certainly have to look at it." Rivera adds need a medical boss before NFL Combine in early March— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
Brandon Scherff:
WFT Martin Mayhew said of Brandon Scherff: "Fans should know we made every effort to get something done and we'll continue to work on that. We made an offer for him to be the highest paid offensive guard in the history of the NFL. We'll keep that dialogue to see where things go."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 11, 2022
Starting fresh with a new team name:
Rivera said Feb. 2 is the time for us to start fresh and move forward and thinks the fans will appreciate it.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 11, 2022
Defensive line:
Ron Rivera said the expectations for the defensive line early on were probably "a little bit out of wack." And they bought into that, he adds. As the year went on, the line started to play as they were supposed to do.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 11, 2022
Deshaun Watson:
Ron Rivera quickly shuts down a question about Deshaun Watson, saying "we cant talk about players on other rosters." Rivera adds that the team will make a thorough examination of all players— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
Jamin Davis:
Ron Rivera on Jamin Davis - "I know how people feel about our first-round pick and I dont think those are fair"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
Ron Rivera said he thinks Jamin Davis belongs at OLB in a 4-3.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
"There's a chance still" that Jamin Davis will be a middle linebacker but Ron Rivera is excited about what Davis showed on the outside. Sure seems like that's where Davis is heading— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 11, 2022
Expectations:
Ron Rivera: "If we could settle down with the expectations and give people opportunities, people might be surprised"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2022
Fans hungry for a winner:
Rivera: This area wants to win it's hungry for a winner. I want to win. we played to win on Sunday. I want to show them we are serious about winning."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 11, 2022
Name games:
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera said they've had internal discussion about Terry McLaurin. Without providing specifics, he stressed that McLaurin is an important piece of the team's future and they want to get something done.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2022
(McLaurin has one year left on his rookie deal.)
