 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about this season, the draft, QBs, and Washington’s future

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew speak to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Quarterback search:

Rookie QB:

Upgrading the roster:

11th overall pick:

Coaching staff changes:

Dan Snyder:

Assembling and maintaining the roster:

Running more:

Head Athletic Trainer:

Brandon Scherff:

Starting fresh with a new team name:

Defensive line:

Deshaun Watson:

Jamin Davis:

Expectations:

Fans hungry for a winner:

Name games:

Terry McLaurin:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...