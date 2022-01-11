All aTwitter: 11 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Jonathan Allen knows the new name: "I think (fans are) going to love it. ... The jerseys looking phenomal. Everything works." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022

Chase Young's review of the new jerseys: "They're tough, I ain't gonna fake" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

“They’re fine and dandy, I’m not gonna tell a non truth” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Calling all @WashingtonNFL fans ️@jacsw3 & @charleslenojr72 have been recognized this season for their outstanding community work & now they need your help to make them finalists for the @NFLPA Alan Page Community Award by voting at the link below!#CommunityMVP https://t.co/DbNYnTiFB0 — Washington Football Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) January 10, 2022

Wow. Had to check - it’s real. An influential league voice weighs in. https://t.co/jVTWwxq0mY — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 10, 2022

2022 free agent Brandon Scherff: "I hope I can finish my career here."



Sounds good but there's been multiple offseason's without the two sides agreeing to a long-term deal. Scherff didn't elaborate as to what's held back prior talks. Said that's between his agent and WFT. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022

Asked Ereck Flowers why he’s had more success in two Washington stops than at other places. Said one reason is he likes the vibe in town.



"It's not like New York where people are trolling you every day." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022

Washington LG Ereck Flowers: "This is the best line I've ever played on. ... You can see it on the film. Guys are in-sync." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022

Chase Roullier is speaking to us for the first time since his injury. Asked for a timeline of his recovery, he said he's so early in his rehab that it's hard to tell right now. He's still in a boot. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022

Since getting hurt before the bye, Chase Roullier has been helping out his wife as the two settle into a new house that they bought last offseason. Enjoyed getting more family time over the holidays too. Those are the "few silver linings" he's found in his early rehab pic.twitter.com/cxyT6auQEV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

JD McKissic is set to become a free agent. "They want me here and I want to be here" he says about Washington. Also: "I think I helped my stock out. I think I'm one of the best at what I do. We'll see" pic.twitter.com/ZvQhwcPKDV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Cornelius Lucas BROUGHT IT today in his final presser of the season. Legendary performance pic.twitter.com/Xdhg3S0GNV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

John Bates finishes the year with 20 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown, plus plenty of solid blocks. Should be a reliable part of this team for at least the next few seasons pic.twitter.com/S00MvWOvSK — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Daron Payne looking ahead:



"I love this place and I'd love to get a contract done. Only the future can tell."



Later:



"They saw me from college and thought I was good enough to make it, so they brought me in and let me do my thing. I appreciate that" pic.twitter.com/YCnDPElqlF — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Asked if he's perhaps overlooked sometimes, Daron Payne says "I just like playing football. Not worried about all that media attention." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2022

Kam Curl on where he grew the most from Year 1 to Year 2: "Play recognition, letting the formations talk to me."



As for which game was his best game: "I don't know, cuz I didn't get any picks. I'm not too happy with that" pic.twitter.com/JtWztRgQ3T — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Kam Curl says no big deal with the knee injury suffered yesterday. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022

Curtis Samuel said he now "feels great" and the best he has all season.



The season is over. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022

Tress Way was really impressed by Joey Slye this year: "Watch the rotation of the ball. Watch how consistent their contact is throughout the entire game. Joey Slye hits a ball that's coming out of a Juggs machine man. Every ball looks the exact same" pic.twitter.com/ZaJ0xl6utW — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

How did Tress Way feel watching Dustin Hopkins kick last night in the Chargers-Raiders game?



"I was all puckered up man" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Charles Leno just became a man of the people (at least for more than a few of you):

Asked if he had a favorite for the new name: "They ruled my favorite out."

Which was??

"RedWolves. But it's over." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

Shout out to this guy. Now hurry home. I’m tired & my off-season starts now pic.twitter.com/OyxfUgqq0R — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 10, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste said since he had two concussions in a short amount of time, his recovery took longer. The concussions created anxiety, he said. St-Juste wanted to get back to play, but Rivera and others advised him to rest. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste was at home in a dark room when dealing with multiple concussions in a short amount of time earlier this year. Felt a lot of anxiety and "couldn't shut [his] brain off" because he wanted to get back so badly. Says those were the first two of his career pic.twitter.com/jGeedqerPB — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Sam Cosmi is not thrilled with the chair he's sitting in right now. "My ass barely fits." Adds that it needs "better lumbar support." We'll see how the chair improves this offseason pic.twitter.com/qlP3WYz4nz — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Sam Cosmi on OL coach John Matsko “never been around a coach so detail oriented”. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

Shaka Toney on how he feels after his rookie year: "I'm humble as ever. I think I did some things well in my rookie year, stuff that didn't show up on the stat sheet... I've just got to build on it. I haven't arrived" pic.twitter.com/4ca7Ztqzbm — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022

Washington wants to find a vet MLB this offseason; would love it if Holcomb could stick outside. However: He'd love to focus on MLB.

"I had a lot of trust and respect from teammates, coaches. I could be that guy that can fill that role for them." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

Holcomb was confident Davis would take a big step next year. Said they need to continue building their relationship so when there's a check, Davis automatically knows how it applies to him. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

Just told Terry McLaurin that, for the second year in a row, we presented him with the Washington Media Good Guy award winner. Goes to player who helps the media most do its job... Always thoughtful on every topic; excellent answers. True pro. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

William Jackson III said a big adjustment for him was using his eyes right. When playing man, of course, focused on one guy. Played more zone this year, said needed to get used to seeing more of the field, using peripheral vision more. Ongoing... — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

Washington CB William Jackson III said things started to click for him and he began "playing my game within the scheme" after the Tampa Bay game.



For the offseason, he wants to continue to work on his eyes: pic.twitter.com/ltau0xDQiu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022

Bobby McCain said "I like it here; i want to be here." Now, we'll see if they can work out a deal. Know they like him and would like to keep, but $$ always has to work out.. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

DeAndre Carter said he's hopeful of getting a deal done with Washington. Said they're in talks. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on what locker-room cleanout day has been like.



Kind of reminds me of the Andy Bernard quote: "I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them." pic.twitter.com/3IlcziDhMH — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022

Why Am I left to deal with the pain? She always made me better; Now I’m alone. — Deshazor Everett (@DEverett22) January 10, 2022

I trimmed today's 5-hour zoom call with Washington players to give you the most important parts.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/koFqnXR294 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022

WFT Twitter debating name change over the next 3 and a half weeks pic.twitter.com/vq1eetgKOi — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 10, 2022

Justin Fields joins Rodney Peete (playing for the Lions in 1993) as the only QBs since the NFL merger to have the worst INT rate and worst sack rate in the NFL in the same season. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 10, 2022

For the second year in a row, the Jets QB had the worst passer rating in the NFL.



In 2020, it was Sam Darnold at 72.7.



In 2021, Darnold was worse at 71.9, but Zach Wilson finished at 69.7. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 10, 2022

Matt Rhule was asked why the team felt compelled to sign Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option as quickly as they did.



Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/yg0S7iciP8 — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 10, 2022

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores, while they are keeping GM Chris Grier. pic.twitter.com/iS3KosqSbX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: "I'm not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will not be the one taking Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.pic.twitter.com/yT5YWT8zdD — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 10, 2022

The #Dolphins have fired coach Brian Flores, sources say, while GM Chris Grier stays at GM. A power struggle in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a signfiicant reason why Deshaun Watson wanted to be in Miami. WIth Flores out, this situation may have changed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

What's the fastest turn around from being fired as one team's HC to being hired as another team's HC? Whatever it is, looks like Flores will smash it. Dude may only be unemployed for a week or two. — Kraig Chadrick (@KraigChadrick) January 10, 2022

Nearly every individual decision Rick Spielman made as the #Vikings GM was the right decision -- even signing Cousins had plenty of logic -- but the whole never meshed with the sum of the parts. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 10, 2022

Not surprised on the #Vikings news. They invested a lot the last few years and kind of went in circles during the Cousins era. Never really good enough to challenge but never bad enough to not be in contention. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 10, 2022

This is a team with some really exceptional skill guys but no long term QB. Entire defense needs to be rebuilt. Its a really strange position for a new GM to be in. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 10, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: No resolution on #Giants coach Joe Judge coming tonight. It’ll be a multi-day process with meetings between him and ownership regarding the direction of the team. pic.twitter.com/mWfmniBFGc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2022

Only logical reason for Giants owners bringing Judge back is because they fired the last two guys after two years and they dont want to do the same again. Thats not a good process but I dont know how you can watch the last few weeks and bring him back for any other reason — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 10, 2022

The New York Giants were not very good on offense the last six weeks of the season. pic.twitter.com/Jgom1Fn67q — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) January 10, 2022

The Giants have requested an interview with Adrian Wilson, current Cardinals VP of pro personnel and former Cardinals DB, per @PSchragshttps://t.co/tZAwap7uLb pic.twitter.com/TnE6RQXTbQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 11, 2022

Per sources, the Giants have put in requests to interview Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for their vacant GM position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 10, 2022

The #Jaguars are planning to interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett late this week, likely Friday, source said. Green Bay is on a bye, and it can be in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Wow. What a way to end the season.



Week 18, 2021 featured 3 teams winning in overtime to make the playoffs (Steelers, 49ers and Raiders)



The last time multiple playoff teams won in OT in the final week of a season was 1993 ... in the only other Week 18 in NFL history — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2022

This graphic from yesterday’s broadcast… pic.twitter.com/MN3XGOlkmx — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 10, 2022

Man, Luck looks so skinny. Crazy how much these guys have to bulk up for the NFL. https://t.co/G2uly67jRI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2022

Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. pic.twitter.com/7BGCZdUEoK — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2022

