Washington signs 8 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Washington announced they have signed 8 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All of them finished the season on the practice squad. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden was the only player on the 53-man roster. He was released at roster curdowns before the season started, re-signed to the main roster, then released again. Washington also signed 4 interior offensive linemen, two more WRs, and a defensive tackle.

These players will return next season to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. They will also be competing with a large number of new players coming from the draft and free agency. Their chances are slim, but they were kept for a reason while others weren't signed.

G Zack Bailey

OL Beau Benzschawel

G Deion Calhoun

G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Kelvin Harmon

WR Marken Michel

DT Tyler Clark

Washington also removed CB William Jackson III from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. LB Jordan Kunaszyk is the only playing still on the list a day after Washington's season ended.