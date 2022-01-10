Report: Giants aren't firing Clown Show Joe Judge

The New York Giants have been an embarrassment for the last few years, and they have been trying really hard to fix their problems. GM David Gettleman announced his retirement today. There were some reports that Head Coach Joe Judge would also be swept out after the season.

Judge has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He went on an 11 minute rant after losing to the Chicago Bears and threw out every excuse he could think of. He also tried to throw Washington and Ron Rivera under the bus with his clown show comments. Ron Rivera tried to brush Judge's pathetic attempt at distracting from his own problems, but responded before the two teams met in the season finale on Sunday.

Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022

Washington went on to win the game 22-7, and Joe Judge and the New York Giants showed the world what tanking looked like. If Josina Anderson's report is correct. He will remain the Giants head coach which is great news for Washington and the other teams in the NFC East.

Thanks Mara!