Washington players talk to the media as they prepare for the offseason Part II

Kam Curl
Knee injury:
Kam Curl says no big deal with the knee injury suffered yesterday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
Year 2 growth:
Kam Curl on where he grew the most from Year 1 to Year 2: "Play recognition, letting the formations talk to me."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
As for which game was his best game: "I don't know, cuz I didn't get any picks. I'm not too happy with that" pic.twitter.com/JtWztRgQ3T
Jonathan Allen
New name:
Jonathan Allen is hyped about Washington's rebrand: "You can see the time and the effort put into it. The jerseys are phenomenal. Everything works"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
New jerseys:
Jonathan Allen has clearly seen the new uniforms and is super pumped about it. Said he had his doubts going in, but said the uniform "just works" and he thinks fans will love them.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Daron Payne
Media attention:
Asked if he's perhaps overlooked sometimes, Daron Payne says "I just like playing football. Not worried about all that media attention."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2022
Career in Washington:
Daron Payne looking ahead:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
"I love this place and I'd love to get a contract done. Only the future can tell."
Later:
"They saw me from college and thought I was good enough to make it, so they brought me in and let me do my thing. I appreciate that" pic.twitter.com/YCnDPElqlF
Matt Ioannidis
David Mayo
Jamin Davis:
David Mayo reflecting on Jamin Davis' rookie year: "He came in, there was a lot on his plate, he had a lot to deal with... Obviously, he's got room to grow but we all do... He's got plenty of talent and ability and he's just going to keep getting better and better" pic.twitter.com/ve7SFNE9Vb— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Bobby McCain
Staying in Washington:
Bobby McCain said "I like it here; i want to be here." Now, we'll see if they can work out a deal. Know they like him and would like to keep, but $$ always has to work out..— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Brian Flores:
Bobby McCain played for Brian Flores in Miami. Flores was fired today. "Coach Flo is a good coach, a real good coach... sucks.... I'm sure he'll have a job real soon. It came as a surprise for most people; I would just say I know he'll bounce back."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
William Jackson III
Injury/COVID-19:
William Jackson III said he was on track to play in Sunday's finale before catching COVID. He's speaking to reporters now. He said his virus left him with mostly headaches, nothing too bad.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022
Man vs Zone:
William Jackson III said a big adjustment for him was using his eyes right. When playing man, of course, focused on one guy. Played more zone this year, said needed to get used to seeing more of the field, using peripheral vision more. Ongoing...— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Feeling comfortable in the defense:
William Jackson said things started clicking for him after the Tampa Bay game. Said he was thinking less and just playing.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
3rd down struggles:
William Jackson III attributes Washington's third-down defensive struggles to overthinking. Thinks at times the defense tried to play things too safe instead of simply cutting it loose pic.twitter.com/VTn35LoOZD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Concussions:
Benjamin St-Juste said since he had two concussions in a short amount of time, his recovery took longer. The concussions created anxiety, he said. St-Juste wanted to get back to play, but Rivera and others advised him to rest.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste was at home in a dark room when dealing with multiple concussions in a short amount of time earlier this year. Felt a lot of anxiety and "couldn't shut [his] brain off" because he wanted to get back so badly. Says those were the first two of his career pic.twitter.com/jGeedqerPB— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
CB Benjamin St-Juste missed 10 games during his rookie season while dealing with concussions. Said he had two in short amount of time. Though the first 2 he's had, Rivera and the staff advised him to remain patient with the breadth of his career in mind.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
Shaka Toney
Humble:
Shaka Toney on how he feels after his rookie year: "I'm humble as ever. I think I did some things well in my rookie year, stuff that didn't show up on the stat sheet... I've just got to build on it. I haven't arrived" pic.twitter.com/4ca7Ztqzbm— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Shaka Toney says he still has a lot to prove. “I haven’t arrived”. Says to feel that way has to put his stamp on games. Did not do so this season.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Kenny Pickett:
Toney played Kenny Pickett twice. Says he’s tough. Saw glimpses of what he can do and did do this year. “Nor surprised” what he showed.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Troy Apke
Free agency:
Troy Apke isn't thinking much about free agency right now (he's due to hit the market as his rookie deal is expiring). Just focusing on improving as a defender and special teamer pic.twitter.com/Ud5hgWQcyQ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Tress Way
Joey Slye:
Tress Way was really impressed by Joey Slye this year: "Watch the rotation of the ball. Watch how consistent their contact is throughout the entire game. Joey Slye hits a ball that's coming out of a Juggs machine man. Every ball looks the exact same" pic.twitter.com/ZaJ0xl6utW— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Dustin Hopkins:
How did Tress Way feel watching Dustin Hopkins kick last night in the Chargers-Raiders game?— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
"I was all puckered up man"
New name:
Tress Way has some thoughts on the next name for Washington:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Redhogs; "You can keep the HTTR acronym rolling with that.
"Definitely dig that Commanders vibe. That just SOUNDS like DC"
"I'm pro it ending in S"
Tress Way says he's down with "Red Hogs" since it harkens back to the old days here. Also vibes with Commanders and Admiral but needs to end with an "s."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
That said, he's not been asked for his opinion.
Cameron Cheeseman
Refinding himself:
Cam Cheeseman summing up his first NFL campaign: "It was one fun ride."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Says he had to "re-find" himself since he didn't play in school that final year before entering the draft. That was a difficult process for him early on pic.twitter.com/ZZI17oZ0TS
Cheese endorsement:
LS Camaron Cheeseman says he would like to get an endorsement deal with a cheese company.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"Anybody -- Velveeta -- anybody wants something with The Cheese, I got you."
