Washington players talk to the media as they prepare for the offseason

Brandon Scherff
LIVE: OL Brandon Scherff speaks with the media https://t.co/ttUxqvHng5— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Long-term deal:
Brandon Scherff's message is the same on this day as it was last year: "I hope I can end my career here" pic.twitter.com/QZjKcliXND— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Brandon Scherff is asked what has been the hold up in agreeing to a long-term deal: "I couldn't tell you. That's between my agent and them." https://t.co/4bC2eicRYY— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022
RG Brandon Scherff said he doesn't know what can change this time around to work out a new contract with Washington but his goal remains the same.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"I hope I can end my career here."
And I know what was said last offseason as well. Proof is in the negotiations. They haven't come close.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Charles Leno:
Brandon Scherff praised Charles Leno: "He's a heck of a football player and I'm glad he's going to be here for a couple more years."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Another reason they wanted to keep Leno around... From Scherff: "I learned things from him. He's a year older than me so I asked him tips on what he saw here, what he saw there, why they did this, why they did that. I learned as much as I could from him."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Brandon Scherff on Charles Leno: pic.twitter.com/6Z20mmq8Hw— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Sam Cosmi:
Brandon Scherff on Sam Cosmi: "I remember in OTAs, I think we were deadlifting 700 pounds, and he walked up and all of a sudden just pulled it up like it was nothing and I was like, 'Holy shit, where'd this guy come from?'"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Chase Roullier
Injury recovery:
Chase Roullier is speaking to us for the first time since his injury. Asked for a timeline of his recovery, he said he's so early in his rehab that it's hard to tell right now. He's still in a boot.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022
C Chase Roullier in for his first interview since he fractured his fibula at Denver before the bye.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"I'm hobbling around in a boot right now."
He isn't sure when he'll be back up to speed, but he's found some silver linings, including spending time w fam during the holidays. pic.twitter.com/1EAraMyjVp
Chase Roullier is still in a walking boot (fractured left fibula); says not sure of exact timetable. Will depend on how his body reacts when he's out of the boot.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Family:
Since getting hurt before the bye, Chase Roullier has been helping out his wife as the two settle into a new house that they bought last offseason. Enjoyed getting more family time over the holidays too. Those are the "few silver linings" he's found in his early rehab pic.twitter.com/cxyT6auQEV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Brandon Scherff:
Chase Roullier on what WFT would lose if Brandon Scherff were to leave: "A lot. Brandon, he's a great leader. Fantastic player, obviously... He's really an anchor on our offensive line, he's out there just tossing guys around... Love having him around but this game is a business"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Charles Leno
LIVE: OT Charles Leno Jr. speaks with the media https://t.co/AxyyvBQRyG— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
J.D. McKissic:
Charles Leno Jr. is a big JD McKissic guy: "What can't he do? He can run, he can catch. I don't know if he can pass, haven't seen that yet, he probably can... One of my favorite teammates" pic.twitter.com/K6CDI6XJA4— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Leno on JD McKissic: "He's a character; probably one of the funniest people I've been around in the locker room... he can run, he can catch, he's smart... one of my favorite teammates."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Antonio Gibson:
Again, the value of vet leadership: Leno said he would pull RB Antonio Gibson aside and talk with him about what he's seeing and share with him how it helps if he can press the hole a bit more etc. Little tips that add up.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
New name:
Charles Leno just became a man of the people (at least for more than a few of you):— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Asked if he had a favorite for the new name: "They ruled my favorite out."
Which was??
"RedWolves. But it's over."
Cornelius Lucas:
LT Charles Leno has played with OT Cornelius Lucas in Washington and Chicago and said that, while he wants to keep being teammates, he'd rather Lucas get the opportunity to start somewhere.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"Big Luke my dog, man, but I want to him to get his money man. Get your money, Luke."
Ereck Flowers
LIVE: OT Ereck Flowers speaks with the media https://t.co/Tu5Oj4WOi4— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Offensive line:
Washington LG Ereck Flowers: "This is the best line I've ever played on. ... You can see it on the film. Guys are in-sync."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Thriving in Washington:
Ereck Flowers on why he seems to thrive with Washington specifically: "I don't know. It's kind of the same colors as my high school... It's not like New York, where people are trolling you everyday" pic.twitter.com/hOZyAFJi7M— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Run game:
Ereck Flowers said the run game should be a "big identity" for this team moving forward...— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Flowers: "The strength of the offense is in the line, especially when healthy. Got big dudes who love to run block and set aggressive on people. Got a nice young back..."
Sam Cosmi
LIVE: OL Sam Cosmi speaks with the media https://t.co/eetQ81fuF3— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Chair problems:
Sam Cosmi is not thrilled with the chair he's sitting in right now. "My ass barely fits." Adds that it needs "better lumbar support." We'll see how the chair improves this offseason pic.twitter.com/qlP3WYz4nz— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
OL Coach John Matsko:
Sam Cosmi on OL coach John Matsko “never been around a coach so detail oriented”.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Homecooking:
Asked Sam Cosmi the toughest question today: Does he plan on expanding his diet beyond Chipotle:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
"I'm excited to get home to my mom's cooking. I'm not over 300 pounds for no reason."
Cornelius Lucas
Free Agency:
A very philosophical Cornelius Lucas speaking with the media. He told @BenStandig to get out of his brain and says he wants to see a commitment in free agency pic.twitter.com/6f44hd0vzQ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2022
Washington OT Cornelius Lucas, everyone:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
What are you expecting in free agency?
"Hopefully it goes well. Hopefully I'll be back in Washington."
What are you looking for in free agency?
"Commitment."
What will show commitment?
"Acts of kindness. And extending the wealth."
Cornelius Lucas is submitting a late candidate for presser of the year.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Among other things, said...
-He wants to learn to "predict the future"
-"Acts of kindness" and "extending the wealth" are what he wants in free agency
-Told a reporter to "get out of his brain" pic.twitter.com/6reFhDiwCu
Keith Ismael
Consistency:
Today is (virtual) locker cleanout day for Washington as players cycle through the building one last time before departing for the offseason. First up is Keith Ismael, who learned that consistency is the most important thing to earn playing time in the NFL pic.twitter.com/90iv50tenG— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
J.D. McKissic
LIVE: RB J.D. McKissic speaks with the media https://t.co/jaebNqlhY3— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Best year of his career:
J.D. McKissic said that before he got hurt, he feels like he was having one of the best years of his career. Certainly felt that way. He's very important to this offense.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2022
Free agency:
JD McKissic is set to become a free agent. "They want me here and I want to be here" he says about Washington. Also: "I think I helped my stock out. I think I'm one of the best at what I do. We'll see" pic.twitter.com/ZvQhwcPKDV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
JD McKissic: "They want me here and I want to be here. That's as simple as it sounds... Just got to get something done."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
They definitely want him back; have heard that for a long time. Players really, really like him in the locker room too.
Jaret Patterson
LIVE: RB Jaret Patterson speaks with the media https://t.co/LkKlw80xIh— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Chase Young:
Jaret Patterson's been texting Chase Young and has visited him since Young's injury too. Says he's got "no doubt" that Young will come back ready to go from his ACL injury pic.twitter.com/IuowTURX7I— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Jaret Patterson has stayed in steady contact with longtime friend and currently injured friend Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/ehT1bPU7Vw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin speaks with the media https://t.co/mupTIEoXqr— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Chase Young:
Terry McLaurin could feel Chase Young's absence in a lot of ways: "When Chase Young's on the practice field, when Chase Young's on the football field, you feel him" pic.twitter.com/75tuTTqDxw— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
New name:
Terry McLaurin said the team asked him to help with its rebrand effort.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"Yeah, there will be some things coming. ... That's humbling [that they asked me]."
Terry McLaurin discussing Washington's next name: "People are going to feel some type of way, whatever the name is — I can't tell you — but at the end of the day, I just hope it's something we can rally around"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Back to Back:
For the second year in a row, Terry McLaurin is the winner of the media's Good Guy award. @john_keim just presented it to him for his consistent excellence in answering questions this year.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
"Maybe we can cue somebody to play Drake's 'Back to Back'" Terry joked pic.twitter.com/OkGe1aHaKH
Hard to argue with this choice. Terry takes the time to consider questions asked rather than just blurt out a response. That thoughtfulness provides some insight how he's developed as a player -- remember, he was viewed more for special teams initially -- and as a team leader. https://t.co/U0IjbQKjEh— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2022
DeAndre Carter
LIVE: WR DeAndre Carter speaks with the media https://t.co/oXJawwLWIk— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
New deal?:
WR DeAndre Carter said he and his reps are in talks with Washington about returning.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"We'll see how it goes."
Cam Sims
Alabama vs Georgia:
Can Sims is here. Will probably be watching football tonight. pic.twitter.com/ir1CkS7NEL— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 10, 2022
Cam Sims is... not picking Georgia tonight pic.twitter.com/BVkxuzCOiq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Curtis Samuel
LIVE: WR Curtis Samuel speaks with the media https://t.co/zb9ZzfO58T— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Tough year:
Curtis Samuel exit interview: "It was a real tough year. ... Just couldn't be out there with my team, and that was frustrating me more than anything."— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 10, 2022
WR Curtis Samuel said he feels "great" now but that this was one of the toughest years of his career mentally.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 10, 2022
"The toughest part was not feeling right," he said.
Offseason:
Curtis Samuel just now: "The feeling I have now going into this offseason is really scary because I feel like I'm going to get so much better... I know what I can do and what I can bring to this team" pic.twitter.com/B3tBzQO4uB— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Training staff:
Curtis Samuel asked if the WFT's training staff issues (DEA investigation, covid) affected his rehab: "That was tough. ... I'm sure it wasn't easy for them, it wasn't easy for me, but the amount of work they put in, I'm grateful for that."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Weapon:
When asked what he would bring, Samuel said, "I'm a dynamic player; when I touch the ball things are gonna happen.... Just being a part of the offense, give them a weapon."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Feeling great:
Curtis Samuel, on how he feels now: “I feel great, actually. Probably the best I’ve felt all season, honestly. So it’s actually a good feeling to end the season feeling as good as I do.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
Dyami Brown
LIVE: WR Dyami Brown speaks with the media https://t.co/TzYRyLK5eL— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Learning experience:
Rookie WR Dyami Brown called the past year a "learning experience" and said 'it didn't go as i expected, but i learned from it."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Adam Humphries
Free agency:
Adam Humphries talking free agency: "It's early so haven't really dove into that too deeply. Very thankful for everything that's happened here this year."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
How does QB factor into his evaluation process?
"As a receiver, that's one of the first things you look at" pic.twitter.com/KN0VR9sUtH
John Bates
LIVE: TE John Bates speaks with the media https://t.co/i7waH6SVkz— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks with the media https://t.co/nVVRG5dzt1— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Offseason:
Emo Taylor: The end of the year "kinda sucks." Said that he, the QBs and other players are still hanging out and chatting despite the fact that they could've left a few hours ago https://t.co/64vfhzEaCo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
Kyle Allen
LIVE: QB Kyle Allen speaks with the media https://t.co/2YSVFZEEWx— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 10, 2022
Healing year:
Kyle Allen calls this past season "a healing year" as he worked back from his November 2020 ankle injury. Made it a point to be there for Taylor Heinicke. "That was kinda my job" pic.twitter.com/ZuoJXomXoa— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
