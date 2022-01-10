 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington players talk to the media as they prepare for the offseason

It's locker clean out day

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Brandon Scherff

Long-term deal:

Charles Leno:

Sam Cosmi:

Chase Roullier

Injury recovery:

Family:

Brandon Scherff:

Charles Leno

J.D. McKissic:

Antonio Gibson:

New name:

Cornelius Lucas:

Ereck Flowers

Offensive line:

Thriving in Washington:

Run game:

Sam Cosmi

Chair problems:

OL Coach John Matsko:

Homecooking:

Cornelius Lucas

Free Agency:

Keith Ismael

Consistency:

J.D. McKissic

Best year of his career:

Free agency:

Jaret Patterson

Chase Young:

Terry McLaurin

Chase Young:

New name:

Back to Back:

DeAndre Carter

New deal?:

Cam Sims

Alabama vs Georgia:

Curtis Samuel

Tough year:

Offseason:

Training staff:

Weapon:

Feeling great:

Dyami Brown

Learning experience:

Adam Humphries

Free agency:

John Bates

Taylor Heinicke

Offseason:

Kyle Allen

Healing year:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...