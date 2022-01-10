NFL Playoffs 2022: Super Wildcard Weekend schedule is set

There were some great games yesterday for the first ever Week 18 of an NFL season. There were also some not great games(looking at you Joe Judge). The 2021-22 NFL season ended with one of the best games of the year last night between AFC West division rivals. The Los Angeles Chargers had an incredible drive to tie up the game and take the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime. The game had the odd twist of allowing both teams to get into the playoffs if the tied. This would also knock the Pittsburgh Steelers out. The win and get in game came down to the last two seconds of pvertime with the Raiders kicking the game-winning field goal and earning the 5th Seed in the AFC.

The NFL loves drama, and they got it last night, but now it's time for the 14 teams still alive in their quest to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi trophy. Twelve of those teams with be playing during Super Wildcard weekend with games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Green Bay Packers(NFC #1 seed) and the Tennessee Titans(AFC #1 seed) have byes this week, and will play the lowest remaining seed in their conference the following week.

Super Wildcard Weekend starts Saturday afternoon with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders will definitely be at a rest disadvantage after the Bengals didn't play several starters, including QB Joe Burrow, last week.

The Sturday night game is an AFC East rematch between the 6th seed New England Patriots who will visit the Buffalo Bills again. The team's are 1-1 this year with the visiting team winning both times. Buffalo is looking to shake the Belichick curse this year and finally return to the big game.

Sunday is a triple header that starts off the the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will definitely be looking for some pay back on Philly for their Nick Foles-led Suoer Bowl win 4 years ago.

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East this season, and are the #2 seed in the NFC. They will host a familiar face when Kyle Shanahan brings his San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon. Dak Prescott has one playoff win, and the Cowboys have all the hype after crushing the Eagles 4th string team last week. Perfect time for the 49ers to grind out an ugly road win.

The Sunday triple header ends with what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final NFL game. After surviving the tie scare last night, the Pittsburgh Steelers earned a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are currently the biggest underdogs in the playoffs, and will need a Hollywood miracle to put away a resurgent Chiefs team.

Super Wildcard Weekend ends on Monday night with another divisional matchup. The Arizona Cardinals were the best year in NFL for a little bit, but injuries to Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins pushed them down the pecking order. Now they enter the playoffs as the 5th Seed in the NFC and have to travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are coming off Week 18 division losses and do not want to go home on another division loss.

Which #SuperWildCard game are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/C2f3R4VZ6A — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022

Wild-card weekend: Jan. 15, 16 and 17

NFC

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Bye: (1) Green Bay Packers

AFC

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Bye: (1) Tennessee Titans

Poll Who wins? Las Vegas Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals vote view results 19% Las Vegas Raiders (20 votes)

80% Cincinnati Bengals (82 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins? New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vote view results 31% New England Patriots (34 votes)

68% Buffalo Bills (73 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins? Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vote view results 8% Philadelphia Eagles (9 votes)

91% Tampa Bay Buccaneers (99 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins? San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys vote view results 59% San Francisco 49ers (70 votes)

40% Dallas Cowboys (48 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins? Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs vote view results 10% Pittsburgh Steelers (12 votes)

89% Kansas City Chiefs (98 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now