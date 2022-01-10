2022 National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia

Tonight is the National Championship Game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a rematch from the SEC Championship Game where Alabama beat Georgia 41-24. Then the playoffs hit and Georgia beat the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, while Alabama beat the fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. Now Georgia enters tonight's game as 3 point favorites, but there have been a few $1 million+ bets placed on Alabama. This should be another great championship game.

Who: Georgia Bulldogs (13-1; No. 3 seed) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1; No. 1 seed)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

When: January 10, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Molly McGrath

ESPN 2

Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff alongside college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek

ESPN Megacast

Coaches Film Room : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Command Center: ESPNU

ESPNU Skycast: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC Network

SEC Network All-22: ESPN app

DraftKings odds: Georgia -3, 52 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Alabama 36 - Georgia 34

SB Nation: Dawg Sports | Roll ‘Bama Roll

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: