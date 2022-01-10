2022 National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia

Tonight is the National Championship Game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs vs the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a rematch from the SEC Championship Game where Alabama beat Georgia 41-24. Then the playoffs hit and Georgia beat the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, while Alabama beat the fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. Now Georgia enters tonight's game as 3 point favorites, but there have been a few $1 million+ bets placed on Alabama. This should be another great championship game.
Who: Georgia Bulldogs (13-1; No. 3 seed) vs Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1; No. 1 seed)
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN
When: January 10, 2022, 8:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Molly McGrath
ESPN 2
Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff alongside college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek
ESPN Megacast
- Coaches Film Room: ESPN2
- Command Center: ESPNU
- Skycast: ESPNEWS
- Hometown radio (Alabama first half, Georgia second half): SEC Network
- All-22: ESPN app
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+, Yahoo Sports app
DraftKings odds: Georgia -3, 52 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Alabama 36 - Georgia 34
SB Nation: Dawg Sports | Roll ‘Bama Roll
