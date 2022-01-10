All aTwitter: 10 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
To all the fans who rep the Burgundy & Gold:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
We appreciate you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BirsSxqoIL
THAT'S A WRAP FROM JERSEY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
» FOX | #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/M9GkghIpIA
We just find it interesting pic.twitter.com/wlTVIQhAFr— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
Ballgame. Washington 22, Giants 7. ... 7-10 finish. Antonio Gibson with an excellent finish; showed a lot of patience and decisive cuts after pressing the hole. Career-high 146 yards. McLaurin with 93 receiving yards. McCain 2 picks.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
January 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin also just surpassed 3,000 career receiving yards. 3 years, 8 quarterbacks, and 3k yards. Unreal.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) January 9, 2022
This is ridiculous.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/8qy2NmI8OJ— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin on reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the 2nd consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/7MU1hxIigm— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2022
If 2020 Antonio Gibson (ball security-wise) and 2021 Antonio Gibson (rushing-wise) can combine next year, 2022 Antonio Gibson is going to have a monster season— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022
His offseason priority will be fixing ball security. I have confidence in him doing that because he seems to be a really coachable player who is very self aware - knows what he needs to improve upon— manny benton (@manny_benton) January 9, 2022
Joey Slye in Washington:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 9, 2022
11-for-11 on FGAs
3-for-3 on FGAs of 40+ yards
8-for-9 on XPAs
Tress Way just dropped a punt inside the 5 that had come to a stop at the one yard-line. Troy Apke dove and knocked it into the endzone.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2022
Pull the curtains close on 2022.
The Washington Football Team era ends after two seasons at 14-19.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2022
The next time we watch a game they will be the Commanders? Something else? It will be the third name and logo in four seasons and it will finally be the one they're going to operate under for years to come.
Ron Rivera on S Kam Curl: "He took a shot to the knee, but it was more of just the contact and maybe a little bit of a hyperextension. … The X-ray was fine. We’re just optimistic it was really just more of a bruise, hopefully, and a little bit of a strain, if anything."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2022
Underrated piece going forward? John Bates. He doesn't have a particularly eye-popping game but at a position where development is typically pretty slow as a rule, it's hard not to be excited about the glue piece he can be in the future. Blocks his balls off, too.— scary terry's dust ♂️ (@_YaDoneMessedUp) January 9, 2022
This season has been full of ups and downs and if we’re being honest it’s a disappointing one to not make the play-offs, but I appreciate the loyal fans who’ve stuck with us through it all and all my of my teammates. We’re building something special & I’m glad to be apart of it!!— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) January 10, 2022
Terry McLaurin says "I want to be better with yards aftre the catch. I know some YAC comes off certain routes, but making guys miss, being more focused in practice to simulate that vs scout team or great defensive players. That could help me take a step in my development."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
Washington’s win over the Giants brought Taylor Heinicke’s total in game-day bonuses this year to $1.375M.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2022
He maxed out in game-day active roster bonuses ($31,250 per game for a max 16 games) and got another $875K for wins ($125K per win w/ at least 60% play time).
2022 opponents:— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022
Home
Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Falcons
Away
Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, 49ers
ALL NFL TEAMS' 2022 OPPONENTS— Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) January 10, 2022
Each team plays against teams in the same row, in the same column, with the same color, or that have the same shape. pic.twitter.com/v3ue1Mhz2g
For your final act of bench gate, yes there are benches on the #WashingtonFootball sideline, just not THE benches - everyone can exhale deeply now pic.twitter.com/rA5B9QRIE6— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) January 9, 2022
No contact, Jake Fromm fumbles the ball as he attempts to throw pic.twitter.com/fBcQq05uCl— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 9, 2022
Kenny Golladay might be the 1st player in NFL history by making their situation worse after leaving the Lions— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) January 9, 2022
"Not a clown team" #Giants just ran a QB sneak on 3rd and 9.pic.twitter.com/Uikv3qnqwX— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2022
this is the one…this juxtaposition— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 9, 2022
he really said “we’ll play every play like it has a history and life of its own with a relentless competitive attitude”
here is your history, Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/xL4b4QVd0J
You had two plays to get 9 yards for a first down......like normal football teams. https://t.co/JMDxJ7Ybhh— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) January 9, 2022
Two-minute warning. This might be the emptiest I’ve ever seen an NFL stadium during a game. pic.twitter.com/2C64NgHqbL— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 9, 2022
I have no idea how the Giants can keep Joe Judge after this season -- the team is an undisciplined mess, which falls squarely on the coaching -- something Washington fans have seen first-hand many times.— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 9, 2022
For our sake, though, I hope he sticks around.
That was the most satisfying meaningless win I can remember #washingtonfootball— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 9, 2022
The Colts losing a win-and-in game to a 2-14 franchise with fans wearing clown wigs would be one of the most embarrassing losses since the merger.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 9, 2022
Mike Zimmer's Vikings beat Matt Nagy's Bears in potential final game for both coaches. https://t.co/wdPsr7cse6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2022
While it’s not 100%, there is a belief that David Culley could be one-and-done as #Texans HC, per @JayGlazer. Josh McDaniels would be the name to watch there to pair with Nick Caserio.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022
If the Raiders & Chargers tie tonight, they both make the playoffs. If either team wins, only that team makes the playoffs— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) January 9, 2022
There are two Nash equilibria in this situation. One of them is a normal football game. The other would be the most awesome event in the history of sports pic.twitter.com/v1ilaFStFl
“I’ve never wanted a tie so bad.” - Justin Herbert— PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/RitSJjs5JG
That’s a 57-yard FG attempt if the ball was incomplete. There’s no way they would attempt a kick from there because a blocked FG is the only way that they could lose a playoff spot. https://t.co/gKya38D5oH— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 10, 2022
“We were certainly talking about it on the sideline."@Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on going for the tie. pic.twitter.com/rui0buOzqu— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 10, 2022
I was absolutely rooting for him.— Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) January 10, 2022
If Rich Bisaccia didn’t cement himself as full-time coach of the Raiders, something is wrong. Keeping this team from falling apart amid all the turmoil to finish 5-2 and make playoffs and tremendous.— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 10, 2022
Also: Dwayne Haskins is now a part of a playoff team for the second season in a row, but this time, he didn't host a stripper party so he's actually able to see the playoffs in person https://t.co/Tu1C3svM5m— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2022
The Giants used a first-round pick on a WR in Kadarius Toney and made Kenny Golladay the highest-paid WR in free agency by spending $72M over 4 years.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022
Neither scored a TD this season. Not an ideal start.
Not a lot of bright spots in the #Jets’ season but Morgan Moses was a really good signing. He’ll secure a $750k playtime incentive today for playing 90+% of the snaps this year. The former #WashingtonFootball Team RT wanted a one-year deal to reset his value and has done that. https://t.co/DDeGAgqHaw— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2022
Colts fans booed Andrew Luck and God punished them by giving them Carson Wentz— Zito (@_Zeets) January 9, 2022
Oh and by the way ... this Sunday's full stretch of football lasted 11 hours and 13 minutes — from kickoff of the early games to the end of SNF— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2022
Fittingly, the biggest season in NFL history concluded with the longest final Sunday of a regular season since the NFL merger in 1970 https://t.co/3LaRlQ1DpK
Final Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule: https://t.co/HJcZLxdTKO pic.twitter.com/xApNUnk5f3— NFL345 (@NFL345) January 10, 2022
Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022
JA MORANT— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2022
ONE OF THE MOST ATHLETIC BLOCKS YOU’LL EVER SEE. pic.twitter.com/mSBEajPDtK
COVID’s a bummer, but spreading a virus during a pandemic worth it for a hella lit NYE, amirite? #Thailand #covid19— Coconuts (@coconuts) January 10, 2022
story here: https://t.co/5YAfljPhzC pic.twitter.com/gPerP4lDTu
