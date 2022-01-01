Washington Roster Moves: 7 practice squad players activated for Eagles game; Antonio Gandy-Golden released

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is up to 8 players after another wave hit the team this week. That leaves a lot of open spots on the roster and Washington has activated 7 practice squad players to help get then through another game. Tress Way won't play for the first time in his career thanks to COVID-19. Ryan Winslow was signed to the practice squad so he could be a replacement player for this week's game against the Eagles.

Washington also activated DE William Bradley-King, LB De'Jon Harris, CB DJ Hayden, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Wendell Smallwood, and G Deion Calhoun from the practice squad. Most of these players have been uses on gamedays this year due to injury or as COVID-19 replacements. Washington is particularly thin at RB, OL, and CB this week and will have to rely on reinforcements from the practice squad.

Washington also announced they have released WR Antonio Gandy-Golden for the 2nd time. He was released during the team's final roster cutdown on August 31st, but was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was signed back to the 53-man roster on October 23rd, but has been inactive for most games. AGG was a 4th round pick in 2020 and hasn't done anything to show he's an NFL-quality player.

Washington will also be missing one of their best position coaches when they host the Eagles tomorrow. OL Coach John Matsko has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won't be on the sidelines this week. Assistant OL Coach Travelle Wharton will replace Matsko on gameday.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

Elevated the following players from the

practice squad:

-G Deion Calhoun

-P Ryan Winslow



Released the following player:

-WR Antonio Gandy-Golden — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022

Additionally, Offensive Line Coach John Matsko will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols



Assistant Offensive Line Coach Travelle Wharton will replace Matsko on gameday — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (6)

QB: Kyle Shurmur

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)

Defense (1)

CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

Special teams (1)

P: Tress Way

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera