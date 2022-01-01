Washington Roster Moves: 7 practice squad players activated for Eagles game; Antonio Gandy-Golden released

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is up to 8 players after another wave hit the team this week. That leaves a lot of open spots on the roster and Washington has activated 7 practice squad players to help get then through another game. Tress Way won't play for the first time in his career thanks to COVID-19. Ryan Winslow was signed to the practice squad so he could be a replacement player for this week's game against the Eagles.
Washington also activated DE William Bradley-King, LB De'Jon Harris, CB DJ Hayden, S Jeremy Reaves, RB Wendell Smallwood, and G Deion Calhoun from the practice squad. Most of these players have been uses on gamedays this year due to injury or as COVID-19 replacements. Washington is particularly thin at RB, OL, and CB this week and will have to rely on reinforcements from the practice squad.
Washington also announced they have released WR Antonio Gandy-Golden for the 2nd time. He was released during the team's final roster cutdown on August 31st, but was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was signed back to the 53-man roster on October 23rd, but has been inactive for most games. AGG was a 4th round pick in 2020 and hasn't done anything to show he's an NFL-quality player.
Washington will also be missing one of their best position coaches when they host the Eagles tomorrow. OL Coach John Matsko has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won't be on the sidelines this week. Assistant OL Coach Travelle Wharton will replace Matsko on gameday.
The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.
Elevated the following players from the— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022
practice squad:
-G Deion Calhoun
-P Ryan Winslow
Released the following player:
-WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
Additionally, Offensive Line Coach John Matsko will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Travelle Wharton will replace Matsko on gameday
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (6)
QB: Kyle Shurmur
RB: Antonio Gibson
G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)
Defense (1)
CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
Special teams (1)
P: Tress Way
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
