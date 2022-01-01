All aTwitter: 1 January 2022 - New Year’s Day edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Roster Moves: pic.twitter.com/Qqt6YlKWo8— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 31, 2021
Winslow’s dad was a Bills teammate of Martin Mayhew, summer of 1988— T M (@reshmanuel) December 31, 2021
William Jackson III is OUT for #PHIvsWAS— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 31, 2021
@InovaHealth
Home finale on deck— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 31, 2021
@EASTERNMOTORS pic.twitter.com/y94tFP2xdp
Last practice of 2021— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 31, 2021
“Leno Claus” came once again for Christmas! Our Week 17 #Community MVP @charleslenojr72 supplied thousands of dollars in donations and in-kind gifts to 20 different charities and five families in need across D.C., Chicago and Oakland: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3. pic.twitter.com/Kb6wERlLdp— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 31, 2021
Cannot believe this is my last week in VA & I officially get to move into my dream home in one week from today At this moment next Friday I’ll be flying to Texas with my two babies ❤️— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 31, 2021
If washington fan base had a say I think @charleslenojr72 would retire here https://t.co/9XdgHqo5lJ— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 31, 2021
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2021
Hang Time » https://t.co/M9NWRwLGpS | @therabody pic.twitter.com/yezTAP3p6U
One shouted and danced and is in the HOF, the other was humble and quiet and played for the Redskins…#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/14FiwjqP9U— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 31, 2021
Keim said on his pod that from what he's heard leading up to this point is that DeShaun Watson would not waive his no trade clause to come here. #Washingtonfootball— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) December 31, 2021
Omicron>plexiglass https://t.co/PkPm87a5Sc— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 31, 2021
Kirk Cousins not being able to show up for the biggest game of the year is the story of Kirk Cousins entire career— Formerly Redskins Rant (@ImRantBurgundy) December 31, 2021
The Kirk Cousins contract, which has a $45M cap number and a $35M guaranteed salary, puts Minnesota in a tough spot for 2022. Should they keep him or try to trade him? https://t.co/qhmaRhrUIk— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2022
This Date In Transactions History: Raiders Fire Jack Del Rio https://t.co/sh5iWAvqwD pic.twitter.com/czOKXLtQ6F— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 1, 2022
On this day four years ago, Jack Del Rio announced his own firing as #Raiders coach following a season ending loss to Chargers. Del Rio had a 25-23 record and made playoffs once. Jon Gruden took over and went 22-31 with no playoff berths— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 31, 2021
Goodbye 2021... hello 2022! pic.twitter.com/OWkCqSL9lo— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 1, 2022
Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U— TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021
We are saddened by the passing of Betty White.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021
Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services.
A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w
2:19 of Betty White gold. This. Is. Hilarious. Rip Betty.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 1, 2022
“Once you go blackberry…” https://t.co/iV0BpFCgOk
Betty White, 1957. pic.twitter.com/0bkrNYjRvD— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 31, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...