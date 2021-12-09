Daily Slop: Ron Rivera plans to use Washington’s schedule challenges as fuel; Can WFT beat Dallas and steal back the NFC East?

Phillips: It's a big game in Washington on Sunday, but it's not a referendum on the fan base | Professional Sports | richmond.com

It's possible to be a true fan and also want nothing to do with FedEx Field.

Dallas Week finally has a pulse once more

With real implications on the line for the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) and Washington Football Team’s (6-6) seasons, Sunday’s matchup may have all the ingredients to reignite a rivalry that’s dimmed to just a flicker.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guarantees win over Washington | RSN

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy kept zero secrets how he thinks Sunday's game against Washington will shake out: 'We're going to win.'

Ron Rivera plans to use Washington's schedule challenges as fuel | RSN

The Washington Football Team faces an inordinate amount of difficulty compared to their opponents in their remaining schedule.

With Logan Thomas on IR, Adam Humphries could finally step into open hole | RSN

The veteran's stats won't jump off the page, but he might just be the guy WFT needs down the stretch.

Taylor Heinicke and His Passing Numbers

The WFT is 6-5 in games started by Heinicke, "But how does he compare with other NFL starting quarterbacks?" you ask.

Ron Rivera convinced the Washington Football Team to have faith - The Washington Post

The Washington Football Team needed an identity. Ron Rivera provided one.

Washington’s playoff hopes rest on a rare, five-game closing stretch vs. the NFC East - The Washington Post

Washington's upcoming games against the Dallas Cowboys (two), Philadelphia Eagles (two) and New York Giants (one) will help define its season.

DC Sports Huddle: Can Washington beat Dallas and steal back the NFC East? | WTOP News

The WTOP Sports team discusses whether the Washington Football Team has what it takes to stun the rival Cowboys and erase a 2-game deficit for the division title.

PHOTOS | Cowboys Practice Week 12/08

The Washington Football Team takes the field for its first practice of the week as it prepares for its Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Scouting the Cowboys | 4 things to know about Dallas

Week 14 features the first of five NFC East games to round out the regular season for the Washington Football Team, starting with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s what you need to know about its next opponent.

Washington Football Team puts DE Montez Sweat on COVID-19 list, TE Logan Thomas on IR

Washington placed defensive end Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list and tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday.

Washington Football vs Cowboys: Who do You Trust More - Hotter Team or Team With Better Roster?