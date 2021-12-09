 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jack Del Rio Presser: Jonathan Allen is a leader who helps set the tone in the locker room

Washington’s coordinators and players speak after today's practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Jack Del Rio

Injury updates:

Dak Prescott:

Jonathan Allen:

Scott Turner

Antonio Gibson:

Tight ends:

Micah Parsons:

Terry McLaurin

Jonathan Allen:

Adam Humphries:

Taylor Heinicke:

Jonathan Allen

Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a Cowboys win:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...