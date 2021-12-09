Jack Del Rio Presser: Jonathan Allen is a leader who helps set the tone in the locker room

Jack Del Rio
LIVE: Coach Del Rio speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/5wVPDxjdzu— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
Injury updates:
DNPs: Jordan Kunaszyk and Wes Schweitzer.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 9, 2021
J.D. McKissic, Landon Collins and Jamin Davis went from DNPs to limited today. Good sign.
Dak Prescott:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Dak Prescott is a very talented player. He's been very impressed with his leadership, and he's always happy to see a player like that healthy again. He's looking forward to competing against the quarterback on Sunday— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 9, 2021
Del Rio said the year he was off of working he was at Dallas’s training camp scouting and came away very impressed with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He said he was impressed with Prescott’s leadership more than anything else despite him being super talented. #WashingtonFootball #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 9, 2021
Jonathan Allen:
Del Rio: Jon Allen takes a lot of pride in his work. Allen is one of the leaders on the team and helps set the tone in the locker room— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 9, 2021
Scott Turner
Antonio Gibson:
Scott Turner addressing the media. Said Antonio Gibson is really coming his own. He's becoming an all-around back, and he's running more consistently— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 9, 2021
Tight ends:
With Logan Thomas down again, Turner said he's not worried about his options at tight end. Obviously you hate to lose one of the better tight ends in the league, but John Bates, Ricky Seals-Jones and Sammis are all physical players— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 9, 2021
Micah Parsons:
OC Scott Turner says Micah Parsons "is an explosive pass rusher... We have to know where he's at at all times."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 9, 2021
Also points out they have Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Says Taylor Heinicke has to make quick decisions.
The Cowboys have their three top pass rushers available for Sunday including Micah Parsons. Scott Turner calls the rookie "an explosive pass rusher" who attacks from all angles.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 9, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Jonathan Allen:
Terry McLaurin was asked who was the most competitive player on the roster. He paused for a while, circled back to it and then said Jonathan Allen.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 9, 2021
Terry McLaurin says Jon Allen is probably the most competitive player in Washington’s locker room. McLaurin says lots of players fit the bill but Allen stands out— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 9, 2021
Adam Humphries:
Terry McLaurin shouting out Adam Humphries: "Every receiver room needs a guy like Adam Humphries... you don't even have to worry about whether he's studying film or if he's going to be in the right spot"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 9, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Terry McLaurin called it "unique" that he's been able to establish consistency with Taylor Heinicke for so long this season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 9, 2021
(And yes, Heinicke has only started 11 games, but for McLaurin that's the longest stretch of his three-year career with one quarterback)
Jonathan Allen
Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a Cowboys win:
Jon Allen, when asked about Mike McCarthy’s comment to Dallas media that he’s confident the Cowboys will win Sunday at FedEx: “The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 9, 2021
Loading comments...