NFL Thursday Night Football 2021: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Minnesota Vikings. Ben Roethlisberger is clinging onto the hope that he can lead his team to the playoffs one last time before he retires. Kirk Cousins is trying to prove he can will his broken team past its limitations. Washington fans should be rooting for the Steelers tonight.
Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers(6-5-1) vs Minnesota Vikings(5-7)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 9th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minnesota, MN
TELEVISION: FOX, NFL Network
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (sideline reporting)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 820) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime, Yahoo! Sports App
DraftKings odds: Vikings -3, O/U 44
Prediction: Vikings 30 - Steelers 20
SB Nation Blogs: Behind the Steel Curtain | Daily Norseman
