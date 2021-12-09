All aTwitter: 9 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Ekt3zzydmA— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 8, 2021
Rivera on the injuries: "I don't want it to become an excuse."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2021
Personally, I think Thomas has been the most significant loss this season.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 9, 2021
Last week, you saw the flashes of what he can do in this offense. He provides a redzone threat and gap-buster against zone.
He's also Heinicke's closest friend on the team. That helped their chemistry. https://t.co/FXd0vuGPzi
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 8, 2021
DE Montez Sweat
Placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
TE Logan Thomas
Signed the following player from the New York Giants practice squad:
RB Jonathan Williams
The Washington Football Team placed Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sweat was eligible to return to practice this week after missing three games on IR because of a fractured jaw.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 8, 2021
Montez Sweat obviously would have helped this week and it hurts that he won't play but #WashingtonFootball has won 4 straight and he didn't play in any of them— Mark Phillips (@FballTeamReview) December 8, 2021
Washington Football Team star pass-rusher Montez Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and he won’t play on Sunday. Because Sweat is unvaccinated, he’s out 10 days. That gives him at least a chance to play Week 15 vs. the #Eagles.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021
JD McKissic is out here. Missed last week with a concussion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 8, 2021
Jamin Davis has entered concussion protocol.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 8, 2021
There is some concern - maybe not red-alert - about Tony Pollard's availability Sunday with that foot injury. With Ezekiel Elliott dealing with the knee issue, Pollard banged up, that's why they added Ito Smith to PS. Corey Clement the other RB on the 53-man roster.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 8, 2021
The journey continues— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
@MDLottery
On this day one year ago, Washington signed free agent quarterback TAYLOR Heinicke to the practice squad.#WashingtonFootball— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 8, 2021
Taylor Heinicke said he viewed the Tampa Bay playoff game last year as a "job interview... and I killed it." Said he texted his agent after the game to ask him, "is this going to help me?"— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2021
Yes. Yes it did.
QB Taylor Heinicke on if this Washington Football Team is resilient and taking on his personality:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 8, 2021
“Yes. You can feel it from the guys. If I make a mistake, they are there to pick me up. It is a great group of guys, and they are work hard together.” pic.twitter.com/rlEEDt4ypQ
Cowboys week— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
LISTEN TO TERRY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
» https://t.co/ZWPUwdoOzg pic.twitter.com/ZAoEd8AqHG
In this week's power rankings, Hanzus says Dallas is about to try to lock down top seed in the NFC.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 8, 2021
That's crazy.
Dallas is about to spend 5 weeks fighting to hold onto the lead in the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/98iQBskyMh
Guy in Cowboys hat in elevator: "I guess from your hat that you're a Washington fan."— TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) December 8, 2021
Me: "I'm guessing from YOUR hat, that you've recently had a lobotomy."
Awkward elevator ride. It was fantastic.#hatedemcowboys
I'm not an expert on offensive line play, so I'd like to get @RobbieDuncanOL's thoughts on this rep from Scherff. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/K0HCCMTJE0— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 8, 2021
...is there to pick it up. No blitz comes, Crosby takes the outside rush on Lucas, getting beat around the edge like that is on Lucas. That's the one place he can't be beat, knowing he has inside help with Scherff is what makes Lucas getting beat inexcusable. Scherff has no one..— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) December 8, 2021
..really Flowers basically has the same responsibility. Looking at more, they might have made a "fan" call where the Center is manned up on the nose and the guards basically help and look for work. In conclusion, I think it looks worse than it actually is.— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) December 8, 2021
Yeah this is 100% on Lucas. If that was me back in my playing days, my OL coach would tear me a new one giving up pressure like this as a Tackle against a 3 man rush, knowing you have help inside. Not good...— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) December 8, 2021
Landon Collins has transformed his game as a sub package player:— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 8, 2021
Weeks 1-9
56.7 Overall PFF Grade(55th)
44.8 Coverage Grade(61st)
78.9 Run Def Grade(11th)
Weeks 10-14
76.2 Overall Grade(7th)
69.6 Coverage Grade(29th)
82.7 Rush D Grade(3rd) #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/RMkCRejgHX pic.twitter.com/gsl4xL0Wc2
RT to win @DCarter_2’s cleats #ProBowlVote DeAndre Carter pic.twitter.com/mlWYENJY73— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
A final score of 17-15 has only happened 14 times in NFL history. For Washington to win back to back games with that same final score is insane.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 9, 2021
When the kids interrupt your “me” time by staying up well past their bedtime pic.twitter.com/HSq3di2bLC— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 9, 2021
Fun with numbers:— The Burgundy Ghost (@HmBrewer72) December 8, 2021
So through 28 games Ron Rivera is 13-15.
Here's the comparison with other coaches who did 2+ years in the Snyder era through 28 games:
Spurrier: 11-17
Gibbs: 12-16*
Zorn: 11-17
Shanahan: 10-18
Gruden: 9-19*
* Made playoffs in year 2
A surprise: The #Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham, source said.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2021
Raiders are giving kicker Daniel Carlson a 4-year, $18.4 million deal that includes $10.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal makes Carlson the NFL’s third-highest paid kicker.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott had an MRI last week on his ailing knee and said the injury is improving. He did not say what he is exactly dealing with, but said it is not a bone bruise. “Playing on it is not making it worse,” he said, adding, the coaches will have to “drag me off the field.”— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 8, 2021
We have come a long way!— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 9, 2021
I was in the box for this game against Virginia Tech in 2017. Ben DiNucci got injured and we witnessed Kenny Pickett's first opportunity for extended time on the field. He went 15/23, 242 yards and 1 INT. Pitt lost 20-14.https://t.co/eepbVqyrrW
John Lennon died 41-years ago today. Here he was with Howard Cosell on MNF in 1974… https://t.co/tIipd06POk— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 9, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...