Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas to IR; Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19; RB added

Logan Thomas seems to have avoided the big scare that was initially reported, torn ACL and MCL, but there was still enough damage done to his knee to send him to injured reserve. The MRI results came back better than expected, but he will seek more opinions on the damage and his treatment options. This is Thomas' second time on IR this season, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. He is now done for the year, and will focus on returning in 2022.

Washington also announced that DE Montez Sweat has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is not vaccinated, which means he will miss at least 10 days. Head Coach Ron Rivera was planning on having him back at practice today, but his return will now be put on hold. Sweat has been out since suffering a jaw fracture against the Broncos over a month ago. He has been on a liquid diet until his jaw heals, and now he will deal with COVID-19, before returning to the field.

Washington also announced they have signed RB Jonathan Williams from the New York Giants practice squad. Williams was with Washington last year, before getting signed by the Lions. He returned again and then signed a reserve/futures deal for this season. He was on the practice squad until getting cut, and signed to the Giants PS. Washington was missing J.D. McKissic last week due to a concussion. He was at practice today, but now Washington will have 3 other backs on the active roster. Wendell Smallwood was reportedly "sore" after the game on Sunday.

Washington also made two roster moves yesterday. LB Khaleke Hudson was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury vs the Raiders on Sunday. He was bring used more due to Landon Collins for injury. He will now sit out at least 3 weeks. Washington signed LB Milo Eifer from the Miami Dolphins practice.

