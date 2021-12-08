Ron Rivera Presser: We're in a round robin, you control it and you've got to go out there and do your job

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after pratice https://t.co/oeEsTrM9MX— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/KRzfqF0xWT— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington practice report:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 8, 2021
DNP
Landon Collins (foot)
Jamin Davis (concussion)
J.D. McKissic (concussion)
G/C Wes Schweitzer (ankle)
LIMITED
Jonathan Allen (groin)
Tyler Larsen (knee)
Curtis Samuel (groin)
Brandon Scherff (knee)
Jordan Kunaszyk (hammy)
Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)
Rivera on the injuries: "I don't want it to become an excuse."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2021
Jamin Davis:
Davis reported symptoms after the Raiders game, Rivera says.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 8, 2021
Here's video of that hit: https://t.co/RHHuHHXriZ https://t.co/gRtvbJIX9s— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 8, 2021
Montez Sweat:
Rivera on Sweat/Jamin Davis: pic.twitter.com/Z1wYYOvTjc— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2021
Rivera mentioned at this time of the year with the breakthroughs and testing for COVID that it is frustration that Montez Sweat tested positive. He did say that everything is ok and that they will be fine though. #WFT #WashingtonFootball @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/WYcTFXmslX— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 8, 2021
5 division game/playoffs:
Ron Rivera at the podium. This is position Washington to be in with five games left, he said. They control their own destiny.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 8, 2021
Rivera said the team has been through this kind of situation last year, when the team was in a playoff push. That experience is pretty valuable— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 8, 2021
Rivera says being in this position last year will help his team this year. Calling this a round robin tournament with five weeks left.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 8, 2021
Jonathan Allen:
Rivera on Jon Allen: he’s an all-in guy, whether it’s on the field or off of it. Allen was with Rivera last year in some events he attended with military veterans and appreciated how he interacted with this service members and gave them his time— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 8, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera said Antonio Gibson has "really geared up" to handle a bigger workload this season: "He gets stronger as he gets more opportunity."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 8, 2021
Wendell Smallwood/Jonathan Williams:
Ron Rivera said practice-squad RB Wendell Smallwood is "a little sore" so they activated Jonathan Williams as insurance.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 8, 2021
Curtis Samuel:
Ron couldn't have answered this question quick enough. Wanted to make it quite clear this was in no way due to a setback or anything like that. Just taking care of Curtis https://t.co/5N4jGJvKz0— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2021
William Jackson III:
William Jackson III has had fewer penalties and been more productive lately for Washington (along with the rest of the secondary). Ron believes WJ3 is "adapting and adjusting to the way we do things" and learning to play with vision in zone as opposed to his all-man days in Cincy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2021
Blind confidence:
Rivera said he has a blind confidence. He believes in his players and felt like the were better than their record when 2-6. He felt like the win over Tampa was what the team rallied around and got going. #WashingtonFootball #WFT #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 8, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/8dRq1TUB4J— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021
Every game is exciting:
Taylor: "Every game is huge. We're excited for the opportunity to make a playoff run."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 8, 2021
Winning streak:
Taylor on Rivera: "You never know if you're in a 4 game winning streak or a 4 game losing streak. He's the same throughout it all. His message is the same, keep working and trust the process."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 8, 2021
Brett Favre:
Taylor Heinicke on going on SiriusXM-NFL radio with his idol Brett Favre this week: pic.twitter.com/UzBo6OBp2D— John Keim (@john_keim) December 8, 2021
Playoff game vs the Buccaneers:
Taylor Heinicke reflecting on the Tampa playoff game once again: "I felt like that was a job interview... and I killed it"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2021
Taylor said he texted his agent immediately after the Tampa game last year and asked: "Is this gonna help me? or do I need to sign up for spring classes."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 8, 2021
Daron Payne
Mood change:
Daron Payne appreciates the difference in mood for seasons like this (when they're in the playoff push) vs. when they're out of it. Admitted it can be hard to get up for games in meaningless Decembers. This one of course means quite a bit— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2021
James Smith-Williams
Hillary Clinton:
Smith-Williams said he got to meet Hillary Clinton at this event and added she even mentioned him in her speech. https://t.co/UERIcMi942— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 8, 2021
James Smith-Williams was honored by @vitalvoices yesterday for his advocacy work re: domestic and sexual violence. Said the honor was surreal. Hillary Clinton was among those at the ceremony.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 8, 2021
On the field, he's becoming more comfortable as the starting end with Young/Sweat out.
Taylor Heinicke:
James Smith-Williams finds himself in awe of some of the sacks that Taylor Heinicke gets out of. He's relieved he doesn't have to chase around Heinicke on Sundays— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 8, 2021
Loading comments...