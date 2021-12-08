All aTwitter: 8 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington placed LB Khaleke Hudson (ankle) on IR and signed LB Milo Eifler off Miami's PS, per team.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 7, 2021
Eifler, a '21 UDFA from Illinois, originally played at the Univ. of Washington. In interviews back then, he compared his game to former Huskies/Panthers S/LB Shaq Thompson.
Ryan Fitzpatrick's season is officially over. He is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his hip to help it heal after he subluxed it in September. Surgery seemed inevitable when reports came out that his recovery with just rehab was moving slow.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 7, 2021
Quite a pledge from Jon Allen: pic.twitter.com/Fp5S5o9u3p— John Keim (@john_keim) December 7, 2021
The #WashingtonFootball needs to get @cbakerswaggy out to this Dallas game to hype the crowd up before kick off— Michael (@69MoonMilks) December 7, 2021
Fun fact: The plane I was on yesterday landed and a chant of "We want Dallas" broke out. Fans are back in. https://t.co/OZ7J9tGBrX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 7, 2021
Only 100 bucks pic.twitter.com/1Ec6GAgTc1— str3tch ♂️ (@PAYNE_21) December 7, 2021
@WashingtonNFL you’ll be playing against your biggest rival in a half empty rival filled stadium Sunday for the following reasons:— Danielle Kreamer (@DKreamerr) December 6, 2021
We hate Dan Snyder
Ticket prices are too high
Parking passes are even higher
Put a mediocre product on the field for years & want our support
@WashingtonNFL @whoisjwright if we had normal ticket prices the stadium would be packed but no one can afford any of these ridiculous prices https://t.co/sRJ20baQiq— john pedder (@judson89) December 6, 2021
Looked at tickets for @WashingtonNFL v dallas. $290 is the cheapest seat. Sorry, no can do. Bring the prices down Dan. We need that place fuckin rockin.— Mondo (@mondo_09) December 6, 2021
What's up with the ticket prices?? Club level section 341 for $500, outrageous!!— Big I (@bigi2) December 6, 2021
Exactly!! I want to get my 13 year old tickets to his first ever regular season game, but wow... Can't do that during the holidays and wouldn't anyway. The prices are insane— Rob Shoemaker (@Grossmesser79) December 6, 2021
Antonio Gibson is tied for first in broken tackles (23) since week 10. He’s tied for first with Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 7, 2021
(H/T : @PFF)#WashingtonFootball
In the four-game winning streak, Washington QB Taylor Heinicke owns the NFL's fifth best Total QBR (65.4)...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Heinicke Heinicke!!!! #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/DeWVyGvyMZ— Teddy E (@Teddyjr919) December 7, 2021
Appreciated this nugget from @CharlieMule_PR: Taylor Heinicke is fifth in the NFL when it comes to TD passes of 20-plus yards. He's got 7 of them, putting him behind only Mahomes, Prescott, Brady and Burrow— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 7, 2021
Montez Sweat as more touchdowns against Dallas than CeeDee Lamb has against Washington. #BeatDallas #WashingtonFootball— Washington Football Fan Club CLT (@CLTWFTFans) December 7, 2021
Another victory Podcast? You’re getting spoiled. (Not really ). With @Sam4TR. We provide insight into the game and players; why Matsko gets the OL to excel no matter who’s in there. Heinicke love. Much much more. Enjoy. Big week ahead https://t.co/7GacG0FyDS— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
The 32 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees embody what it means to be a community champion.— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021
Meet the men of the NFL that are making an impact far beyond the gridiron. @Nationwide | #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/2kV3lvS4up
As I was last year, I’m extremely honored to be selected as @WashingtonNFL’s selection as the Walter Payton Man of the Year!— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 7, 2021
My favorite part about this honor is that it allows me to help even more people, which is truly my ultimate mission! #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/sMbWCj8o2e
Jon Allen's story is an inspiration to all of us— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 7, 2021
We are honored to nominate him as our Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year#WPMOYChallenge Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/ki6CK7S3GN
Highest-graded defender on 3rd & 4th down:— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 7, 2021
Jonathan Allen - 92.2 pic.twitter.com/0PLFtCpif4
Some content of @WashingtonNFL putting the mits on Dak Prescott. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Kqd3ZR9fIE— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) December 7, 2021
Plays like this are why I like Cam Sims. He's responsible for sealing the DE, Maxx Crosby, and he's not afraid to get dirty near the LOS. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/QEIhrjG9Cn— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 7, 2021
More from the unimitable @CharlieMule_PR:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 7, 2021
Since Week 10, Washington leads the NFL in time of possession (2 hours, 30 minutes, 9 seconds) and has run the second-most offensive plays (276, only Baltimore has more)
Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack for a loss of seven yards during Sunday’s victory against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/yEXRj0YGZ5— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 7, 2021
Wow. Did not see that coming.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 7, 2021
Taylor Heinicke this season (12 games):— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 7, 2021
2,809 passing yards
19 total touchdowns
11 interceptions
92.1 QBR#WashingtonFootball
This chart demonstrates which QBs have provided the most value to their offense through the first 13 weeks.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 7, 2021
Up to the right means a player is providing value to a productive environment. A player down to the right is providing value despite being in a less than ideal environment pic.twitter.com/lmEIzFD3tN
.@DCarter_2's #MyCauseMyCleats honor the @JDRF— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 7, 2021
To help DeAndre support the organization, bid on his cleats ⬇️
⬇️⬇️Dont forget to bid⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/V8V7PqkvQi— Hogfarmers (@TheHogfarmers) December 7, 2021
Oakie is an off-day vibe pic.twitter.com/CIloAbqMsx— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 7, 2021
Washington's place here is even more notable considering it's on its fourth center, is still without RT Sam Cosmi and played four games without RG Brandon Scherff.https://t.co/TdPxXh2McF— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 7, 2021
This week's rushing yards over expected versus run block chart pic.twitter.com/yT8G0byqAZ— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 7, 2021
There are 7 teams in the NFC with 4 or 5 wins.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 7, 2021
There are 0 teams in the AFC with 4 or 5 wins. pic.twitter.com/uDkh3Nudvn
Just a reminder that last offseason the hottest future head coaching names were Daboll, Brady, and Bieniemy. Now one of them was scapegoated into unemployment, and the other two are (rightfully) getting called out by frustrated fans every week.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 7, 2021
A lot can change in six months.
I am signing with the Raiders, per source— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021
Jerry Jones: We'll use La'el Collins or Terence Steele as a sixth offensive lineman to help running game. https://t.co/J7Bea3s5J1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2021
Justin Herbert is like that #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/rIxfZ9ZLxK— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 7, 2021
While trying to declare he wasn’t outcoached, the data McDermott cites here makes a very strong case that he was outcoached. https://t.co/qOjy65zhCH— Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 7, 2021
When you do nothing on the group project but still get an A pic.twitter.com/UPvOC6tHlo— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 7, 2021
Bill walked into McDaniels office and slammed a 1950’s playbook on his desk and walked out.— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) December 7, 2021
Question (via @TheGregHillShow): Due to weather, will you be able to take anything from the game into the Dec. 26 game with Bills?— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2021
Bill Belichick (laughs): “We were talking about that last night. We can use our whole passing game. All the pass plays we have, they haven’t seen.”
Reporter got exactly what he wanted framing the question like that. That’s not cool. https://t.co/ZoY3eYzA7v— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 7, 2021
Mac Jones— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 7, 2021
All. Three. Throws.
*A play-action design
*Another play-action design
*A professional screen pic.twitter.com/gEi34gehfX
#NFL announces Week 14 #PlayoffScenarios pic.twitter.com/od03694b0B— NFL345 (@NFL345) December 7, 2021
Bill Belichick asked if he's every been part of a game like that. Three passes.— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 7, 2021
"I don't know. We didn't throw the ball much in high school."
Nick Caserio won't comment on David Culley's status until after the season. https://t.co/oSpk2wvlUW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2021
BREAKING: Oregon DL Kayvon Thibodeaux has declared for the #NFL Draft, per @AdamSchefter— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 7, 2021
The #2 player in the entire class pic.twitter.com/CeCzdgTLVy
Joe Buck just DESTROYED Peyton Manning. Oh my god.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2021
pic.twitter.com/JxkJBk7bPT
NFL meeting week 13 pic.twitter.com/r4U8o37sjL— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 7, 2021
Photographer Renatas Jakaitis captured this moment when three deer were walking along a path and the sound of her camera caught their attention. pic.twitter.com/mabKvQTqU6— Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) December 6, 2021
