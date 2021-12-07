Daily Slop: Washington, like QB Taylor Heinicke, keeps proving doubters wrong; Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in WFT’s playoff push

Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

The Washington Football Team controls its own destiny with five games left, and it's riding a renewed surge from Gibson on the ground.

Logan Thomas injury isn’t as bad as WFT feared, but it’s unclear how long he’ll be out - The Washington Post

Washington received better-than-expected injury news Monday, which included the potential returns of defensive starters Montez Sweat and Landon Collins.

Ron Rivera pinpoints 3 factors to Washington's recent defensive turnaround | RSN

Ron Rivera believes there are three main reasons for Washington's recent defensive turnaround during the team's four-game winning streak.

Ron Rivera offers positive injury update on Landon Collins, Montez Sweat | RSN

Washington could see two of its better defensive players return to the field this week.

Washington's long quest to sign Brian Johnson led to a game-winning kick | RSN

Washington had its eyes on kicker Brian Johnson long before he hit the game-winning field goal against the Raiders.

Ron Rivera says TE Logan Thomas may not have torn ACL as originally feared | RSN

After taking a cut block to the knee Sunday, Washington tight end Logan Thomas is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury.

Jon Allen raves about Taylor Heinicke following WFT's fourth straight win | RSN

Taylor Heinicke didn't play his best game at QB on Sunday, but he did enough to lead Washington to victory and earn praise from his teammates.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to have hip surgery, ending chance of return to WFT this season - The Washington Post

The 39-year old quarterback was injured during the first half of his first game with Washington.

Aldridge: Ron Rivera would love a full house against the Cowboys, but the past makes for strained bedfellows – The Athletic

WFT is making a playoff push, but you can't just snap your fingers and have full houses again. That's not how this works.

Washington, like QB Taylor Heinicke, keeps proving doubters wrong - Washington Blog- ESPN

The team is starting to take on the resilient personality of its QB, who once again made enough plays to help Washington survive a close game.

Jonathan Allen named Washington's 2021 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the 32 nominees were announced tod

Taylor Heinicke, Washington's David, knocks off another Goliath - Washington Times

On Sunday, Goliath was Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders' $125 million quarterback who was leading the NFL in passing before the 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. Heinicke tossed a rock right at the Raiders' head, leading his team on the last-minute drive that led to Brian Johnson's 48-yard game-winning field goal.

'All hands on deck': Washington coach wants fans to show for big rivalry matchup against Cowboys Sunday | Professional Sports | richmond.com

A vocal, and large, contingent of Washington Football Team fans lined the tunnel in Las Vegas to celebrate the team’s victory on Sunday night.

Washington's fourth kicker lifts Football Team to fourth consecutive win in dramatic finish | Sports | richmond.com

LAS VEGAS — With a four-game win streak on the line, Washington kicker Brian Johnson, signed on Tuesday, took to the field Sunday for a 48-yard kick to claim victory.

Taylor Heinicke is an experience, but he’s giving Washington a chance - The Washington Post

The play of Washington's quarterback alternates between thrilling and disastrous, but it's been good enough to lead his team on a four-game winning streak.

NFL’s James Smith-Williams teams with Brenda Tracy to help stop domestic violence - The Washington Post

James Smith-Williams first met Brenda Tracy when she spoke at his college in 2019. Now they work together on helping prevent sexual and domestic violence.

Win streaks are always fun, but Washington's current four-game run is special | RSN

There's something about this Washington Football Team that makes them extra enjoyable to watch right now.

Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders: WFT Highlights & End of Game (12/5/2021)