All aTwitter: 7 December 2021

Jonathan Allen with a "You like that!" https://t.co/TWpWUYyEeQ— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 6, 2021
Just for the record, I'm not saying this was definitely a dirty play, only Ngakoue knows if he did it intentionally. DEs do get cut low by those sift blocks every week around the league, so going low to avoid that makes sense. But looks bad to hold position and then go that low.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 6, 2021
Good morning everyone!! Except for you Yannick Ngakoue, I hope you step on a plethora of legos— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera said they received better than expected news on TE Logan Thomas. Said the tests this morning DID NOT confirm their worst fear, which was a torn ACL. he will have further evaluation to further confirm. But don't know true extent yet— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Washington would have 21 days to activate Sweat off IR whenever he rejoins practice. He's worked with trainers on the side field while out. Have to wonder about his conditioning/weight since he's been on a soft-foods diet following the jaw fracture. Still, hope is a good thing.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
Rivera on Montez Sweat: SAid they're still waiting to get the OK to allow him to practice Wed; when he does, they'll have 21 days to activate him.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
On Landon Collins: in for treatment today, says he anticipates him being cleared for practice Wed. But Dr's have to look at him first
The five-game divisional gauntlet starts Sunday— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
We need you there
For the #WashingtonFootball Team, the 2021 season is now effectively a five-week season.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 6, 2021
With only NFC East games remaining (and already being 1-0 in division games), if Washington can go 3-2 or better in these last 5, they almost definitely make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/38yk2DixgC
JUST RELEASED— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
We have limited standing room only tickets available this Sunday for #DALvsWAS!
You can be here for just $99 » https://t.co/ZWPUwdoOzg pic.twitter.com/4tozE2kfnO
I have a funny feeling that FedEx Field is about to be super lit next weekend for #WashingtonFootball vs Dallas. Meaningful football in December. It’s nothing like it. #WFT #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 6, 2021
Imagine being low enough to give Dan Snyder your money next Sunday. Could never be me.#ReleaseTheReport #WashingtonFootball #NFL #DALvsWAS— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) December 6, 2021
So disrespectful. I love it. lol— Big Crazy Robot (@BigCrazyRobot) December 6, 2021
Washington's highest-graded players from yesterday's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 6, 2021
- Daron Payne: 89.4, 3 pressures, 3 defensive stops
- John Bates: 86.8, 95.0!! run block grade
- Bobby McCain: 83.2, 2 PBUs
- William Jackson III: 77.0, 0 catches allowed
- Logan Thomas : 72.5, 48 yards and a TD
In the four-game winning streak, Washington QB Taylor Heinicke owns the NFL's fifth best Total QBR (65.4)...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Taylor does throw the ball high. That’s glaring. But it’s also mechanical. All of the mental things that you can’t teach a guy, He has.— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) December 6, 2021
Did anyone have doubt that he was going to be able to deliver us into FG position in the 2min drill #WashingtonFootball
Asked Heinicke yesterday about this throw. "I just played my football instincts," he said. Taylor worried that the window to Antonio Gibson would close if he took time to set his feet and try to be fundamentally perfect, so he side-armed it flat-footed instead pic.twitter.com/xxcvh1drcc— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
It took some time but Washington's getting what they expected from William Jackson III.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 6, 2021
- Weeks 1-6: 46.8 overall grade, 18 catches allowed for 258 yards and 3 TDs
- Weeks 10-13: 81.9 overall grade, 11 targets, 7 catches allowed for 40 yards and 2 TDs
William Jackson targeted twice yesterday.— steve (@StevieWFT) December 6, 2021
0 catches.
I said sorry to Rivera and Heinicke now you say sorry to WJ3.
Jamin Davis missed 44% of the tackles he attempted yesterday. 4 missed, per PFF.— steve (@StevieWFT) December 6, 2021
11 for the team. Likely a point of emphasis this week with this set of skill players coming to town.
Ron Rivera appreciates Keith Ismael’s mobility and the way Ismael is a “technician” at center. Reminds Ron of Ryan Kalil, a center he had in Carolina. Nice praise for a second-year player who’s suddenly very involved— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
Love Ron Rivera's answer on the heavy run philosophy & the benefits vs. the lack/exchange of points.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 6, 2021
Too much to type but essentially he said high scoring games are not better games. Would rather dominate a team at LOS, etc.
Ron Rivera said Landon Collins "looked actually very good" upon coming into the facility today and says "fingers crossed" he can practice Wednesday.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera says Washington has been eyeing K Brian Johnson for a bit. They hoped he'd join the team for team training camp. Yet they never brought in another kicker to presumably compete with Dustin Hopkins. Anyway, Johnson is here now.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
I know this was high and incomplete, but watching a QB who can escape and create like this on a regular basis is so much fun to watch. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/M8FCWxHJel— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 6, 2021
The Raiders went 2-8 on 3rd down yesterday. They didn't convert any after 11:26 in the 2nd quarter and they were in mostly manageable situations.— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 6, 2021
3rd & 1 ✅
3rd & 4 ❌
3rd & 3 ❌
3rd & 2 ✅
3rd & 5 ❌
3rd & 11 ❌
3rd & 3 ❌
3rd & 7 ❌#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/sX2ruXtYgl
WFT is 4-0 since their BYE week... And Da'Ron Payne is destroying iOL each week.— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 6, 2021
....Going to be a fun matchup vs PHI OL in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/IqILUzerix
4th kicker, 4th center, 4th defensive end, 4th tight end. 4TH WIN IN A ROW. ❤️@WashingtonNFL #keeprollin #WashingtonFootball #NFL— ï (@theloicboucheny) December 6, 2021
ICYMI: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says QB Jalen Hurts will remain starter despite Gardner Minshew's strong performance https://t.co/s0GujPQ3HG pic.twitter.com/b12AGsCskB— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 7, 2021
Don't argue with people about football who are confused with this answer... https://t.co/866ttAxIJM— quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) December 6, 2021
This moment between Gardner Minshew and his dad is incredible ❤️pic.twitter.com/DCObW1WWYL— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 6, 2021
Christen Harper was with @SI_Swimsuit when she learned that boyfriend Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown for the Lions' first win— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2021
Her reaction is everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1uxdlSimVD
You are looking live at Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/nJTCm37VrG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021
Can confirm: it's windy.— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021
: #NEvsBUF on ESPN
: https://t.co/wsVL8IokGf pic.twitter.com/PTfPm0IewN
MId day Giggles.... pic.twitter.com/tWoKS37r5H— Ashburning (@johnnylocal) December 6, 2021
