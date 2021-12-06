Ron Rivera Presser: MRI results did not show torn ACL for Logan Thomas

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media the day after the win https://t.co/6U5Hjv3F5V— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
Logan Thomas:
Ron Rivera's full answers when asked about Logan Thomas's knee injury: pic.twitter.com/C0sZ64geBb— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera said Logan Thomas's MRI came back better than they had hoped. There is some damage to his knee but they're going to do more tests to verify. Rivera said the MRI indicated he did not tear his ACL, but further tests are needed to confirm that.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera, when asked about Yannick Ngakoue's hit on Logan Thomas: "You know, I thought the play was avoidable. It's unfortunate that the hit occurred and it was low. ... For the most part, I just felt that it was something that was avoidable."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 6, 2021
Division games:
On the division standings, Rivera said whatever happens to the Washington Football Team in the last five games is now in "our hands." Washington is at .500 with five of its six division games left on the schedule.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 6, 2021
Run game:
Rivera said Washington has learned to "fall in love with the three-yard run." It speaks to how Washington has stuck to the run, fighting for tough yards, and the team is seeing the rewards of that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 6, 2021
Rivera on establishing the run game and the critics who say that style doesn't generate enough points: "As long as we're winning."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 6, 2021
Landon Collins:
Ron Rivera said Landon Collins "looked actually very good" upon coming into the facility today and says "fingers crossed" he can practice Wednesday.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera said he anticipates Landon Collins (foot) will be cleared for Wednesday's practice. He said he's also hopeful of getting the OK from docs for Montez Sweat (jaw; IR) to return this week as well.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 6, 2021
Montez Sweat:
Ron Rivera says they are waiting on the "OK" for Montez Sweat, but he should be ready to go for Wednesday's practice.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 6, 2021
Self-inflicted issues:
Rivera said four of Washington's drives suffered self-inflicted issues, due to penalties or a lack of execution. He likes how the offense was able to move the ball downfield a little bit, but it needs to learn how to overcome penalties.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 6, 2021
Shaka Toney:
Rivera says he's seen rookie DE Shaka Toney make "a couple spectacular plays." Says he brings a lot of juice...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Fan involvement:
Rivera said the fanbase can create an energy that the players can feed off. He wishes the fans could have been in the stands during last year's playoff run.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 6, 2021
After the Raiders win, Rivera's message to fans ahead of the Cowboys game: "We need y'all."
Keith Ismael:
Ron Rivera appreciates Keith Ismael’s mobility and the way Ismael is a “technician” at center. Reminds Ron of Ryan Kalil, a center he had in Carolina. Nice praise for a second-year player who’s suddenly very involved— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
Brian Johnson:
Ron Rivera says Washington has been eyeing K Brian Johnson for a bit. They hoped he'd join the team for team training camp. Yet they never brought in another kicker to presumably compete with Dustin Hopkins. Anyway, Johnson is here now.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
Jonathan Allen:
Rivera said Jon Allen did suffer a "minor groin" injury yesterday, but the defensive tackle did finish the game. Will receive an update later today.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
As for Allen’s play, Rivera said, "he's been playing top notch football for us." https://t.co/L5ZBMbbXvv
