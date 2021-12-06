NFL 2021 Week 13: Monday Night Football New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

We finish up Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season with an AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones and the Patriots have been the hottest thing in the NFL, and are currently on a 6-game winning streak. The Bills started out on fire, but have been less consistent over the last month. Both teams only have 4 losses on the year and are fighting for the division title.
Who: New England Patriots (8-4) at Buffalo Bills (7-4)
Where: HighmarkStadium | Orchard Park, NY
When: December 6th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters
Alternate broadcast:
ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 821) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
DraftKings odds: Bills -3, 42 O/U
Prediction: Bills 31 - Patriots 27
SB Nation Blogs: Pats Pulpit | Buffalo Rumblings
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...