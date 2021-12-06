NFL 2021 Week 13: Monday Night Football New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

We finish up Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season with an AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones and the Patriots have been the hottest thing in the NFL, and are currently on a 6-game winning streak. The Bills started out on fire, but have been less consistent over the last month. Both teams only have 4 losses on the year and are fighting for the division title.

Who: New England Patriots (8-4) at Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Where: HighmarkStadium | Orchard Park, NY

When: December 6th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 821) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Bills -3, 42 O/U

Prediction: Bills 31 - Patriots 27

SB Nation Blogs: Pats Pulpit | Buffalo Rumblings

