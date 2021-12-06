All aTwitter: 6 December 2021 - Yet another Victory Monday edition!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington is now the 6th Seed in the NFC with San Francisco loss.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 6, 2021
Per #NFL Scorigami (https://t.co/eNmLeh7LbF) & @pfref data, no team in the history of @NFL has ever won two straight games by score of 17-15 as the @WashingtonNFL did this week on #MNF vs. #Seahawks & today against the #Raiders https://t.co/jPk3oGBi1V@team980 @LockedWFTPod— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 6, 2021
Washington believes TE Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL during today’s win over Las Vegas, per source. Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the injury after the team returns to Washington.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021
Dallas a 4.5 pt favorite. #WashingtonFootball— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 6, 2021
This throw right here #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/KBR0qFlbkn— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 5, 2021
Scary Terry first down :)— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 5, 2021
» FOX | #WASvsLV
Looks like Washington went with Cover-3 on 3rd down. Kam Curl steps up from deep to play the flat, covers the checkdown to the back and nearly makes a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/iLtMcuAqka— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
L GAN TH MAS— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 5, 2021
» FOX | #WASvsLV
Bobby McCain got it right. Write that down.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 5, 2021
Replay review overturned the call. https://t.co/5wb60ajl92
Nice little concept here by Washington on 3rd and 2, kinda a mix between spacing and arrow/ Heinicke's throw is a little high, but he finds Carter for the 1st down pic.twitter.com/TzXIkEYBOI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
Ruled a fumble, but likely to be overturned. Big hit from Everett but he makes helmet to helmet contact on his own teammate, Jamin Davis, in the process. Both Drake and Davis stayed down after the play pic.twitter.com/mJJl923rTf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
Good job by Washington in pursuit here. Swing screen on third and 5 from the Raiders. Holcomb forces the bounce outside and McCain charges down from deep to force it out of bounds and force the punt pic.twitter.com/uquaMhot0d— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
Evergreen tweet. https://t.co/j1DLN4Qzni— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 5, 2021
The defensive energy, tackling, pursuit, discipline....totally different defense since the bye. #WashingtonFootball— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 5, 2021
Roughing the passer on Maxx Crosby gives #WashingtonFootball the first down on 3rd and 10. pic.twitter.com/zKq9A64eit— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Good call on the hit by Crosby...You can't drive a QB into the ground.— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 5, 2021
It's not fair but by letter of rule, good call.
The NFL has made it real tough for DL at times.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2021
MY GAWD!!! Watch what Jonathan Allen does to this poor Raiders left guard pic.twitter.com/PHZgTPOumA— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 5, 2021
Cole Holcomb - 2021's most improved player for #WashingtonFootball ?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
What say you?
Matt Ioannidis sack on 3rd down looked like the same scheme that Curl and Collins combined for a sack last week. pic.twitter.com/OapUp7tWwc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
If Heinicke threw this ball 3 inches lower this would have been an incredible play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
That's the Taylor Heinicke Experience.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/3Yc6wsjBV1
This is a tough game to find yourself in second and long, or a 1st and 15 after a penalty. Raiders pass rush too good.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2021
Cole Holcomb again with a huge play in coverage.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Looking like Darrelle Revis on an island here in Las Vegas.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Fg30rYltAm
Illegal Block Below The Waist.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Might not have been called but Brandon Scherff literally screamed at the side-judge to throw the flag, and then he did.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/gC9K49sUF6
Logan Thomas with some nice yards-after-the-catch on this ball from Heinicke.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Big gain. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ooan45851o
.@LoganThomasSr_6 moving the chains— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 5, 2021
» FOX | #WASvsLV
On 3rd-and-6 in the redzone, Heinicke scrambles for the 1st down run, capped off with a trademark slide.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Heinicke: gamer. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/rxZODOvgEY
I love that from Heinicke. Incredible protection but nothing there, so he takes off and commits.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 5, 2021
Once he does, he checks the sticks and makes sure he has the first before sliding down.#WashingtonFootball
Taylor Heinicke is very good at sliding. He is the anti-RG3— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 5, 2021
The Raiders mightttt be focusing on McLaurin on obvious passing downs.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/EwsFcpsUf0
Arrow concept on 3rd and goal. Gibson works freely to the flat and Heinicke finds him with a nice sidearm ball for the TD pic.twitter.com/yKzo5dW0tH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
This was called Defensive holding on Daron Payne and I have no idea... pic.twitter.com/pajIjBXeei— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
I think both teams are even in terrible penalty calls against them so hopefully the refs stop making it about them the rest of the game— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 5, 2021
14-12 is a pretty advantageous score right now, stopping the 2pt play was huge. Been impressed with Derek Carr’s ability to make throws under pressure today— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 5, 2021
Logan Thomas sifted back across the line on this run, edge defender went low to avoid block and hit Thomas' knee. pic.twitter.com/o861Eao3D9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
That sucks for Logan Thomas.— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) December 5, 2021
That’s a shitty way to get injured man
Heinicke has his arm hit as he throws, causing ball to loop up and be easily intercepted by the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/ngjyxr1vqC— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021
For the lead❗️❗️❗️pic.twitter.com/4CHp6XCVFY— PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) December 6, 2021
Washington wins for the second time in a week 17-15. Now .500 after fourth win in a row and pushes the IGGLES back out of the 7th seed (which they held for about 2 hours). We can’t have easy victories!— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 6, 2021
MOOD@BUDLIGHT | #BUDLIGHTCELLY pic.twitter.com/Dzl2iSEKt6— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
This would’ve been defensive pass interference on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/DwvhUIsFaw— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2021
Charles Leno is a treasure, casually waving goodbye to all the sad Raiders fans #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/OebRj0sEM4— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 6, 2021
IT*s DALLAS WEEK— Rick Doc Walker (@RickDocWalker) December 6, 2021
NFC East standings going into next Sunday’s Cowboys at Washington game:— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2021
1. Cowboys: 8-4
2. Washington: 6-6
3. Eagles: 6-7
4. Giants: 4-8
The @Seahawks pull off the 73-YARD FAKE PUNT TOUCHDOWN. #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
: #SFvsSEA on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/2RLTJKqTB2
After starting 1-7, the Dolphins have won five straight, and carry a 6-7 record into their bye. After that ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 5, 2021
12/19: vs. Jets
12/27: at Saints
1/2: at Titans
1/9: vs. Patriots
This moment ❤️#OnePride— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 5, 2021
This moment ❤️#OnePride
As called on Detroit Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/sRqYdyXxnm— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 5, 2021
Following his first win, #Lions HC Dan Campbell starts his press conference by recognizing all the Oxford High victims. He’s also dedicating the game ball to the victims of the shooting.— PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/LcvpXuqe9K
Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion. https://t.co/mafxmwUn81— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 5, 2021
#Giants QB Mike Glennon has a concussion, the team announced. So with the status of Daniel Jones (neck) still uncertain, the only healthy QB on the active roster is Jake Fromm, who signed on Tuesday.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2021
Jonathan Taylor now has 10 straight games with a rushing touchdown, the longest streak since Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson did it in 2004.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 5, 2021
126th career TD for @AdrianPeterson!— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
He ties @JimBrownNFL32 for the 10th all-time in TDs.
: #SFvsSEA on CBS
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/qVaJGHsnWk
SEAHAWKS TIE IT UP WITH A SAFETY pic.twitter.com/B4qVuqz48S— PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021
Update on Trenton Cannon, who was taken off the field on a stretcher earlier today.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 6, 2021
https://t.co/fLZedslc0V
The #Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2021
“At least we think [Burrow] is wearing a glove. He may have gone full Luke Skywalker which would be a big commitment”— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) December 5, 2021
Never change @ScottHanson pic.twitter.com/kxdM093vWQ
