Matt Ioannidis sacks Derek Carr to end the Raiders’ initial drive of the second half

Washington held Derek Carr to under 100 passing yards in the first half, and James Smith-Williams sacked the Raiders QB in the second quarter.
The Raiders kicked a field goal with just seconds left before halftime, and then received the second half opening kickoff, threatening to score again. Matt Ioannidis ended the threat with the Football Team’s second sack of the game.
Matt Ioannidis with the big sack on Carr!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 5, 2021
Worked through traffic for that one!#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/7XiwLDqgqd
