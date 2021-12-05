Post-game Pressers: head coach Ron Rivera and others - The message to fans: “We need y’all”

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the game https://t.co/vNHnya8AXs— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
A message for the fans
Ron Rivera with a message to the fans ahead of the Dallas game at home: “We need y’all.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 6, 2021
Ron Rivera on a message to the fans now: "the biggest message is we need you all. ... We're playing the division leader twice; this is the first one. We need all hands on deck... let's roll."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Defense
Rivera said a key to the D was how well they disguised. Definite times you could see the late rotation, or after the snap to change looks. But he felt LVR took advantage of some of the holes in those coverages.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Heinicke’s final drive
Rivera on Heinicke and the last drive: "...fortunate that [INT] was dropped... With him, in his moment, he gives you a chance. That's all you can ask."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Logan Thomas injury
Rivera said he did not see the play in which Thomas was hurt.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Taylor Heinicke speaks to reporters
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks with the media after the win https://t.co/502d5FvP25— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
Jonathan Allen and Cole Holcomb on Taylor Heinicke
Jonathan Allen on Taylor Heinicke: "He keeps showing why he needs to be our quarterback"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
This guy just keeps doing big things. Can’t state how fun it is to watch him get pushed around, live on the edge – and come back to close it out at the end pic.twitter.com/5n3adB3W5e— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
More Jonathan Allen on Taylor Heinicke: "I just know this team believes in Taylor Heinicke. We're playing hard for him"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
WHAT WE LOVE TO SEE: pic.twitter.com/yPdLkinVo9— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
Cole Holcomb on Taylor Heinicke: "I love that dude. Man, Heinicke he's a low baller. He's a grinder. Doesn't matter what happens, he goes out there and slings it. If he throws a pick, he shakes it off and let's go."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021
Jonathan Allen and Taylor Heinicke on “the kicker”
Jon Allen said he didn't even know Brian Johnson's name. Now that the kicker made the go-ahead 49-yarder?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
"I know his name now."
Sounds like Taylor Heinicke had his first conversation with Brian Johnson this morning. "Hey what's up Brian, how you doin?" This is phenomenal content https://t.co/W1vA0Xybix— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
Jonathan Allen on the upcoming divisional games
Jon Allen with the five division games on deck: "It’s really about to get serious now."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
Brian Johnson (the kicker) speaks to the media
Brian Johnson on the final kick: “It was insane.” Yes Brian, it was pic.twitter.com/pNRUZeh1sL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 6, 2021
Brian Johnson, raised in Bethesda, on making the eventual game-winning 49-yard FG for the hometown team: "It was insane."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 6, 2021
This is our hero tonight #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/GeE6aYq9p5— Adam_Barnes (@Barnes_8021) December 6, 2021
BRIAN JOHNSON, WELCOME TO THE SQUAD pic.twitter.com/MGLV8vYRk3— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 6, 2021
Adam Humphries reports on the mood in the locker room
WR Adam Humphries on the locker-room celebration: “We got the speaker going. Strobe lights. Feels like Vegas.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 6, 2021
