NFL 2021 Week 13: Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders 4th Quarter

Washington enters Week 13 with a 5-6 record and a 3-game winning streak. They now sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after Monday night’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks. That game saw Washington dominate on the field, but not on the scoreboard. Kicker Joey Slye’s injury played a big part in the Football Team being unable to seal the game up earlier (along with an overturned Logan Thomas TD on a 4th & goal play).

Today’s opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that beat the NFC East 1st place Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX last week on Thanksgiving Day. We appreciate that game, but Washington needs the win today to keep their 7th seed in the playoff hunt. Washington is dealing with several key injuries, but as Terry McLaurin said, “Nobody cares. We know the Raiders don’t.”

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team (5-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, NV

Date/Time: December 5th, 2021, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380, Internet 831

Las Vegas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Raiders -1 1⁄ 2 , 49 O/U

Prediction: Washington 27 - Raiders 23

Enemy Blog: Silver and Black Pride

