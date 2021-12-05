Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Saturday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Three players are out due to injuries (Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic, Wes Schweitzer). Their absences will be felt on the field. To help compensate, Washington has elevated RB Wendell Smallwood and C Jon Toth from the practice squad to help fill in for McKissic and Schweitzer. Ron Rivera says the team will use different players in different situations to fill in for Collins.

Washington also had 4 players listed as questionable, but all 4 of them traveled with the team to Las Vegas. It was reported early this morning that WR Curtis Samuel would play in his 2nd straight game since returning from a groin injury. Ereck Flowers was also questionable, but Ron Rivera seemed confident at his Friday press conference that Flowers would be able to play through his injury on Friday. Ricky Seals-Jones has missed games, and Tyler Larsen left the Seahawks game early on Monday night. RSJ will sit out another game due to a hip injury, and Larsen will be available, along with Jon Toth, if anything happens to Keith Ismael.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (OL Nolan Laufenberg, RB Wendell Smallwood, C Jon Toth, QB Kyle Shurmur). As mentioned above, Toth and Smallwood were elevated for today's game. Washington also placed two players on IR this week. Kicker Joey Slye suffered a hamstring injury last week, and was replaced on the roster by Brian Johnson. Benjamin St-Juste is dealing with concussion issues, and was shutdown. Daryl Roberts was activated from IR, and will add depth in the secondary.

Washington Inactives

‘Dropdown’ Safety Landon Collins

RB J.D.McKissic

OL Wes Schweitzer

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

TE Ricky Seals- Jones

DB Corn Elder

Raiders Inactives

The following players are inactive for #WASvsLV pic.twitter.com/fNf78cqP0Y — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 5, 2021

CB Amik Robertson

LB Patrick Onwuasor

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

TE Darren Waller

DE Carl Nassib

DL Kendal Vickers

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005