NFL 2021 Week 13: Early games open thread

The Washington Football Team enters Week 13 with a 5-6 record after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. They face the Raiders in Las Vegas later this afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football to start Week 13 play and solidify their first-place position in the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Jets, possibly without Jalen Hurts on the field, in an effort to remain relevant in the NFC wildcard race and keep pace with the Cowboys. If Hurts can’t go, the Philly coaching staff would turn to Gardner Minshew against the underdog Jets.

The New York Giants visit the Miami Dolphins. It has already been confirmed that Daniel Jones is out; he will be replaced by backup Mike Glennon in a game where the home team is favored by 4.5 points.

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Bengals -3, O/U 50 1/2

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) vs. Houston Texans (2-9), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Colts -9 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

Philadelphia Eagles(5-7) vs. New York Jets(3-8), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Eagles -7, O/U 44 1/2

Minnesota Vikings (5-6) vs. Detroit Lions (0-10-1), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Vikings -7, O/U 47

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-6), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -10, O/U 50 1/2

Arizona Cardinals (9-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-7), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Cardinals -7, O/U 43 1/2

New York Giants (4-7) vs. Miami Dolphins (5-7), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Dolphins -4 1/2, O/U 41

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

