NFL Week 13: Sunday Night Football Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

With Washington’s win in Las Vegas, fans of the Football Team can sit back, relax, and enjoy Sunday Night Football! If you watched the Raiders game, you’ve earned it.

Sunday football ends with an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are one win apart, which puts the Chiefs in 1st place in a very close division. The Broncos are big road underdogs against a Chiefs team that has finally remembered how to play like the Chiefs.

Matchup: Denver Broncos (6-5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Date: Sunday, December 5th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 809) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -9 1/2, O/U 47 1/2

Prediction: Chiefs 24 - Broncos 20

SB Nation Blogs: Mile High Report | Arrowhead Pride

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: