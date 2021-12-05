Washington Football Team vs Las Vegas Raiders: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 13 with a 5-6 record and a 3-game winning streak. They now sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after Monday night's victory over the Seattle Seahawks. That game saw Washington dominate on the field, but not on the scoreboard. Kicker Joey Slye's injury played a big part in the Football Team being unable to seal the game up earlier (along with an overturned Logan Thomas TD on a 4th & goal play).

Today's opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that beat the NFC East 1st place Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX last week on Thanksgiving Day. We appreciate that game, but Washington needs the win today to keep their 7th seed in the playoff hunt. Washington is dealing with several key injuries, but as Terry McLaurin said, "Nobody cares. We know the Raiders don't."

In an update to the Friday injury report, Las Vegas starting tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. He will be replaced by 3rd year player, Foster Moreau, who is the 2nd leading touchdown-scorer for the Vegas offense in 2021; he has 3 TDs on the season coming into this afternoon’s matchup.

All four players listed as questionable on the WFT injury report traveled to Las Vegas with the team, raising hopes that most or all of them may be available.

Washington elevated two practice squad players this week — Center Jon Toth and RB Wendell Smallwood. Toth provides depth in case Tyler Larsen is not healthy enough to play or backup Keith Ismael, while Smallwood is expected to see the field in place of J.D. McKissic, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team (5-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, NV

Date/Time: December 5th, 2021, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380, Internet 831

Las Vegas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Raiders -1 1⁄ 2 , 49 O/U

Prediction: Washington 27 - Raiders 23

Enemy Blog: Silver and Black Pride

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Tickets available via Stubhub

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Win17-15

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants