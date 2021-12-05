All aTwitter: 5 December 2021 - Week 13 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad

RB Wendell Smallwood

C Jon Toth — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 4, 2021

RG Ereck Flowers will travel to Vegas. Likely still a game time decision but as Ron Rivera said Friday there is optimism. He’s questionable with a foot issue. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 4, 2021

Washington Football Team WR Curtis Samuel (groin) is still listed as questionable, but he is getting healthier and is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

All four players listed as questionable to play for Washington — RG Ereck Flowers, C Tyler Larsen, WR Curtis Samuel and TE Ricky Seals-Jones — are traveling with the team to Las Vegas. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2021

TE Darren Waller (back/knee) has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 4, 2021

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) and WR DeSean Jackson (calf), both of whom are listed as questionable, are expected to play today barring a setback vs WFT, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

You’re kidding, right? Raiders have the best 1-2-3 punch for the TE position in the league with Waller, Moreau, and Carrier. I’m not worried. — dre (@dreontheboards) December 4, 2021

Full throttle ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/RLQoiPfknx — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 5, 2021

It's time for a #MadMinute ⏱️

#WASvsLV: "The pass rush has been amazing by Vegas."#BALvsPIT: "Never give up on the Steelers."#DENvsKC: "You know how many times the Denver Broncos have beat Patrick Mahomes.. ZERO!" pic.twitter.com/rXJlzmjft4 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 3, 2021

Since Week 10 Antonio Gibson has been on a TEAR.

Among RBs AG has the:

✅3rd most rushing yards

✅2nd most yards after contact

✅Most missed tackles forced

✅2nd most first downs

✅ 3rd highest PFF elusive rating

✅4th highest receiving grade #washingtonfootball pic.twitter.com/2IYAfjvv7h — Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 3, 2021

As we all look for bargains during the holiday season, let's make sure we celebrate one of the best steals of all: DeAndre Carter https://t.co/SheEB2nmkw — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 4, 2021

While most would say Carr improved under Gruden, Del Rio essentially shrugged:

“Not really. Same guy. He was good when we had him and he’s good now. He’s doing a nice job. They have weapons & do a good job of getting them open & him delivering the ball.” https://t.co/YVv4ZYx8Qn — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 4, 2021

With Jack Del Rio coming to town, here's winning % of every #Raiders coach since HOF Tom Flores:

Del Rio .521

Shell .519

Gruden .513

Jackson .500

Bisaccia .500

White .469

Callahan .469

Shanahan .400

Cable .386

Turner .281

Kiffin .250

Bugel .250

Sparano .250

Allen .222 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 1, 2021

The player nobody is mentioning that could really impact the Raiders game is Landon Collins. After starting the year badly, he has been a key component of the team's recent defensive surge, and I think his absence will be felt. Harder to stop the run & get pressure on Carr. — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 5, 2021

Kam Curl shares why he is supporting the @NMAAHC with his #MyCauseMyCleats



To help Kam support the museum ➡️ https://t.co/XMY2QAGHi0 pic.twitter.com/ZKSeR5BnJB — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 4, 2021

Interestingly, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has 2 TD catches on 84 targets, 53 catches.



His backup, Foster Moreau, has 3 TD catches on 19 targets, 12 catches.



Waller is doubtful for today's game, but Moreau is a capable backup. — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 5, 2021

Desean Jackson quoted in the Athletic: pic.twitter.com/mNMFbwsexv — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 5, 2021

Have the @dallascowboys shut the door on the rest of the NFC East? pic.twitter.com/9k34lPUHd8 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 3, 2021

Since I tweeted this 6 weeks ago, Dyami Brown still has 8 receptions for 81 yards so far this season. https://t.co/jegd5D7z2T — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 5, 2021

People were talking about this during my dinner meeting tonight. You did it right!!! Hail! — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) December 5, 2021

There are a LOT of Washington fans in Vegas this weekend. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 5, 2021

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts very well may be out Sunday due to his sprained ankle, as @RealDGunn reported. But the Eagles want to see how Hurts is feeling on gameday before making any final decisions about the QB’s status. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

I hate to see Hurts out. But who’s excited to see Garner Minshew play Sunday? I mean … pic.twitter.com/T7OX5Xs6IR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2021

Seahawks Elevating RB Adrian Peterson To Active Roster https://t.co/OmQ9HwBaOS pic.twitter.com/uOvj5qhP1u — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) December 4, 2021

A week ago, Jake Fromm was essentially QB4 in Buffalo, unprotected on the practice squad and potentially out of the league if luck turned against him.



On Sunday, Fromm is QB2 for the Giants. He'll get a uniform on game day for the first time and he's one play away from NFL debut — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 4, 2021

#Rams HC Sean McVay has said on a few occasions OBJ's hip pointer isn't a problem.



OBJ was limited in practice Wednesday and DNP Thursday, indicating it may be at least a bit of a problem. #RamsHouse



More — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 4, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

#49ers CB Josh Norman was not fined for unnecessary roughness for what appeared to be a double-fisted kidney punch on #Vikings WR Adam Thielen last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2021

Carson Wentz has played 747 of the Colts' 759 snaps this season -- 98%. Colts average 63 plays per game, putting them on pace to run 1,075 plays this season. If the Colts maintain that average over their last five games, Wentz could clear the 75% mark by playing every snap today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

This is high level and detailed stuff from Jameson Williams. Slight jab step off the line to open up the hips of the CB then sinks his hips at the top of the stutter and go then flashes his hands late on the catch. pic.twitter.com/Gd4E6SRHte — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 4, 2021

That's why it's a horrible rule. You are asked to let up to protect the qb https://t.co/iAqmGVkod4 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 5, 2021

Man just faked a slide for a TD — Darrick Forrest Jr. (@_Dfoe5) December 5, 2021

BAYLOR WINS THE BIG 12 WITH A GOAL LINE STAND #CFB



pic.twitter.com/pMqTSEwcsO — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

Here's another video of bees falling out of the sky when the lights go out. I'm surprised it's an on/off choice for them - no graceful trying to glide to land or anything like that, they literally just stop flying and plummet. Surely that's more dangerous than keeping flying? pic.twitter.com/TotxihLywQ — Hamish Symington (@HamishSymington) December 3, 2021

An octopus in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/vPHDxRZx3l — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) December 3, 2021

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005