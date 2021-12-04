Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

'Redshirt rookie' - Ron Rivera and Taylor Heinicke agree on the right term for the QB | RSN

Taylor Heinicke did not follow a normal path to his first season as an NFL starter. In fact, he wasn't even supposed to be the starter.

Cover 1: Washington WR DeAndre Carter's rise from sleeper to superb | RSN

The Washington Football Team signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a bargain one-year deal last offseason and he's already exceeded expectations.

Kicker Brian Johnson ‘feels good’ repping Washington after growing up in Bethesda | RSN

Though he grew up a Ravens fan, new Washington kicker Brian Johnson is excited to be playing back near his hometown.

PHOTOS | Raiders Practice Week 12/3

The Washington Football Team concludes a week of practice leading up to its "My Cause My Cleats" matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 5. (Photos by Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Four downs: Do you believe in Washington's turnaround? How can the win streak stay alive? – The Athletic

Washington leapt from 2-6 to playoff position with three wins. Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker and David Aldridge answer: How long it can last?

WFT-Raiders preview: Washington faces depleted Las Vegas receiving corps - The Washington Post

The Washington Football Team has a chance at its fourth straight win Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Films Presents: Ron & Stephanie Rivera - The Ultimate Teammates

How Ron and Stephanie Rivera stay strong through all life's highs and lows.

Landon Collins and J.D. McKissic will miss Washington’s game at Las Vegas on Sunday - The Washington Post

Two of Washington's starters suffered injuries in Monday night's victory over the Seahawks.

For John Matsko, coaching lessons in life and football go hand-in-hand

Matsko has a unique coaching style, and it's helping his players beyond how they play on Sunday.

Washington Football Team vs Raiders: My Thoughts & Keys to Victory | Rated Redskins Radio